Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle ObamaThe popular paintings will go on tour and their first stop is Chicago.

Both paintings will be from the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC for the first time since their unveiling almost two years ago.

The one-year tour of five cities begins in June 2021 at the # 1 museum in downtown Chicago, the Art Institute of Chicago.

“There is a very special relationship not only between the city of Chicago, but also between our museum and the president and the first lady,” he said James Rondeau, President of the Art Institute and Director of Eloise W. Martin. “We are still very much in the presence of President and Ms. Obama, especially in Chicago. Yes, this idea of ​​living history feels very, very powerful to me,” said the Chicago Tribune.

Kehinde Wiley beautifully painted the oil on canvas portrait titled “Barack Obama” and Amy Sherald made her oil on canvas portrait of the former First Lady with the title “Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama”.

The non-traditional work of art has doubled the number of visitors to the gallery since it was unveiled in February 2018.

The Brooklyn Museum in New York City shows the Obama portraits of (August – October), followed by the Los Angeles District Art Museum (November – January 2022), the High Museum of Art in Atlanta (January – March), and the Houston Museum of Fine Arts (March-May).

What will hang on the nationwide tour in the absence of the Obamas portraits has not yet been decided at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery.