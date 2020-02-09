“The Office” actor Mukul Chadda talks about his love for non-fiction, e-books and much more

When did you start reading? School.

Tell us a full list of your favorites …

Choosing a favorite book is always difficult, but at the moment I’m going to A Case of Exploding Mangoes. I found it beautiful in many ways: the visually descriptive language, the dark humor that runs through the novel, the political-historical background and the tension of the plot. Just a master class from Mohammad Hanif!

My current favorite author is Michael Lewis. I have read almost all of his books. All non-fiction, but then I’ve mostly read non-fiction in the past few years. I am often interested in the topics of Michael Lewis: the gadgets of Wall Street, the high-speed trade, designs of sports teams, etc. Of course, he also wrote about topics that did not interest me, but he managed to get me excited about them through his books , That is his real talent. He takes topics that are difficult to explain and not only explains things so clearly, but his style of writing also makes the books so readable, exciting and often humorous.

If I had to choose a topic from the non-fiction collection, I would choose pop economics. Books like Freakonomics, The Undercover Economist, The Logic of Life etc. I like thrillers / crime novels in fiction. I would put the Baskervilles dog, a study in scarlet fever, the calling of the cuckoo, short stories by Edgar Allan Poe into this category.

A time to read

In a way, it’s difficult, we’re so distracted all the time these days. But it’s also not that difficult if you invest time for it. But yes, you have to make an effort to invest time for it. And so I oscillate between weeks of reading and a few weeks in which I don’t read at all! I really want to continue working on that.

Sources for recommendations

Sometimes from friends. Sometimes you read a book, really like it, and look up other books by the same author. Social media and podcasts also point to a variety of books. Since I mainly read e-books, it is so easy to download a sample of a book to find out if it is something I want to read.

E-book or physical book?

E-books. Just because I can download an example right away, read it and possibly buy the whole book if I like it … And since I always have my cell phone with me, I have an entire library with me wherever I am. The downside, of course, is that it’s so easy to get distracted by another book that I often leave e-books halfway and switch to another and then to another before I finish something. This is not good. The other downside is that I spend even more time on my phone, which offers a treasure chest of distractions.

I’m reading now

I’m reading thinking again, fast and slow. In addition to The Undoing Project and Fire and Fury.

Books memory

As a child, I often sat in my favorite bookstore pretending to look for books to buy, but actually tried to read them in full without having to buy them!

Book adjustments that I loved

Most of the time, the film adaptations of books have disappointed. This is only because it is difficult for a film to completely recreate the world created by a novel. Even a great film like The Godfather does not match the richness and depth of the world of the book! I think an adaptation that could have impressed me the most is the latest version of Sherlock Holmes by Benedict Cumberbatch. It’s a different take on many well-known Sherlock stories, with nostalgia for the original and surprise twists that the series’ authors introduced to keep it fresh.

A book that I would like to make a film from

A case of exploding mangoes. It is a wonderful world created by Mohammad Hanif.

A classic that I have not read but have claimed

At school, I read many abridged versions of some classics like Moby Dick, 20,000 miles under the sea, Treasure Island, Gulliver’s trips, and claimed to have read these classics. At the time, I actually thought I had!

Guardians on my bookshelf

The golden gate, the great short circuit, the mahabharat. I would refuse to give these books away. I still go back and reread some sections and am happy. That is the power of physical books, I think.

Books I recommend

The world after Garp, The Kite Runner, Into Thin Air, Ghost Wars, The Happiness Hypothesis – a good mix of fiction and non-fiction.