Despite a rumor that spread like wildfire, Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series for Disney + has not been canceled.

The rumor about the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi by Ewan McGregor started on a Twitter account that labels itself as a parody account called DiscussingFilm (not the official one). Their version of parody usually comes down to posting fake news stories, apparently just to make a joke about people. One of their latest “stories” was that the Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi from Ewan McGregor for Disney + was canceled.

Unfortunately, a few people saw the story of Ewan McGregor Obi-Wan Kenobi and thought it was legitimate, including sites like That Hashtag Show and We Got This Covered, causing the story to spread on the internet. Fortunately for us, the story turned out to be completely incorrect. According to The Wrap, representatives from Ewan McGregor called the story “completely inaccurate,” so it seems that we will see him play the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi at least one more time.

Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor becomes the third live action Star Wars series from the Mouse House for Disney Plus. It is directed by Deborah Chow and written by Hossein Amini. The series itself would take place somewhere between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. As always, Lucas film president Kathleen Kennedy will produce.

Source: The Wrap

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

