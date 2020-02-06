The NYFW amfAR gala outfit by Elsa Hosk was a great metallic mermaid look

Scroll to view more pictures

In all my childhood, there were only a few VHS tapes that had more playing time than my copy of The Little Mermaid. As a young dead (and adult, TBH) I was extremely fascinated and fascinated by the aesthetics of a life under the sea – the colors, shiny mermaid stories, large musical numbers of fish lovers. The NYFW amfAR gala outfit by Elsa Hosk was the perfect example of how to turn this dreamy aesthetic into reality (without looking like you’re just a girl who was obsessed with the little mermaid by Ariel). Achieving an ideal mermaid mood is difficult, but Elsa Hosk did it perfectly. Are we surprised at all?

During the annual amfAR gala, which supports AIDS research, Elsa Hosk put on the most gorgeous metallic Rick Owens dress. Rick Owens is known for his wild runways in case you are not familiar with the designer. If you’ve seen an aliens model during a fashion week, it was likely when you were wearing Rick Owens’ designs. His looks are always edgy and cool, so it comes as no surprise that this metallic and mermaid-like dream of a dress is a piece by Rick Owens.

The metallic dress also has pockets, which is more than I can say for most of the clothes in my closet. I think Ariel would absolutely approve of this dress – and maybe even wear it if she was in her human form in 2020. However, Elsa Hosk, who rocks the dress, is good enough for me. A modern mermaid, if you will.

Of course, you can also say that this Rick Owens dress has more alien vibes than mermaids, and I would respect that opinion. On a Rick Owens runway, the dress probably looked much more extraordinary. Ultimately, everything depends on the interpretation. And wasn’t that fashion these days?