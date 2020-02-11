The nurse accused the inmate of being ill a few days before his death, the report said

Click here for updates on this story

CLAYTON, MO (KMOV) – The family of a man who died in custody in St. Louis County prison last year wants answers after a new report shows that a nurse accused him only a few days before his death to have faked his illness. They also said that evidence of her son’s death was destroyed.

Tashonda Troupe’s son Lamar Catchings was 20 years old at the time of his death. The report shows that in the weeks leading up to his death on March 1, 2019, Catchings complained about feeling unwell.

Troupe said she could hardly stand after reading the details that led to her son’s death.

“Now I’m experiencing everything again,” said Troupe.

The details were released earlier this month in a St. Louis County internal report on prison deaths last year.

“This report is a year later, we asked for it a long time ago,” she said.

On February 22, when he was being tried, Catchings told a police officer that he was dizzy and sick. The News 4 court video shows that Catchings was too sick to stand, so he had to be brought to court.

A few weeks before the video, catchings seem to be healthier and able to walk and stand alone.

Then, on February 26, when he was in his prison cell, the report said he had vomiting. A guard called the nurse, who was looking at Catchings.

When asked if he should be taken to the infirmary, the nurse replied that catching was “(explosive) fake.”

An autopsy showed that catchings had an undiagnosed form of cancer.

“He should never be a nurse, period,” said Troupe.

Troupes’ lawyer has no doubt that there is more to this story.

“There were handwritten notes from Lamar that we can assume to be a visit to the sick or a complaint about his health. Today they are telling us that this does not exist and this is a major problem as the internal affairs report indicated that a medical call was indeed made and for whatever reason the medical call was missing and we would like to do so find it, ”said lawyer Mark Perdoli.

St. Louis County said they made these reports available for transparency.

After the deaths, County Executive Sam Page appointed an advisory council to oversee the judicial center. They said that emergency transfers from the justice center to local hospitals have increased in the past year.

