The number of new virus deaths in China rises to 563

Full Screen1 / 2A aircraft with evacuees from the virus zone in China is preparing to land at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Wednesday February 5, 2020 in San Diego. One of the two jets with Americans fleeing the virus zone in China landed in Miramar on Wednesday morning after the first landing at an air force base in Northern California. According to officials, the passengers will be quarantined at the military base in Southern California. (AP Photo / Gregory Bull)

BEIJING – China has reported that new deaths from a viral outbreak have increased by 73 in the last 24 hours to 563.

That brings the number of confirmed cases to 28,018, an increase of 3,694.

The poorly understood new coronavirus has spread fear all over the world, along with shouting a suspect of a connection with the outbreak that appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has given the fear of the deadly outbreak of SARS 2002-2003 new life blown in that killed nearly 800 people.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

. (TagsToTranslate) Health