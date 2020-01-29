The number of deaths in China increases to 132 when foreigners leave

BEIJING – The United States and Japan began evacuating their citizens on Wednesday from the Chinese city most severely affected by an outbreak of a new virus that killed 132 people and infected more than 6,000 on the mainland and abroad.

China’s latest figures refer to the past 24 hours, increasing the number of deaths by 26, 25 of whom died in Hubei Province and the capital Wuhan. The 5,974 mainland cases were an increase of 1,459 cases from the previous day. Dozens of infections with the new coronavirus type have also been confirmed outside of mainland China.

According to Kyodo News, a Japanese charter flight carried 206 evacuees from Wuhan, including some who had cough and fever on the plane, citing Ministry of Health officials. They should be taken to an infectious disease hospital in Tokyo by ambulance.

Takeo Aoyama, an employee of the subsidiary of Nippon Steel Corp. in Wuhan, told reporters that he was so relieved to be able to return home, and thanked the government for organizing the flight.

“We felt increasingly uncomfortable when the situation developed so quickly and we were still in town,” Aoyama told reporters, wearing a white surgical mask that slightly muffled his voice. “My anxiety peaked when the number of patients started to increase.”

Aoyama said that over 400 Japanese who want to return to Japan are in Wuhan, including those who work for a Japanese supermarket chain that remains open to serve customers who need food.

He said it was important to step up preventive measures in Japan, but “I hope we can also support the Chinese, which I think would also help the Japanese who are still there.”

A plane with Americans who were in Wuhan flew to Anchorage, Alaska, where they are again checked for the virus. Hospitals are ready to treat infected people or to quarantine them. Then the plane will fly to Ontario, California.

The British government warns of “almost indispensable trips” to mainland China as the new type of corona virus breaks out. Hong Kong’s leader said the territory will cut all rail links to the mainland and cut the number of flights in half to stop the virus from spreading.

South Korea also said it would send an airplane, and France, Mongolia, and other governments were also planning evacuations.

China has blocked access to Wuhan and 16 other cities in Hubei Province to prevent people from leaving and spreading the virus. The lock has imprisoned more than 50 million people in the most far-reaching disease control measures ever imposed.

The Japanese plane transported 20,000 face masks and protective equipment to China, which are in short supply, as more and more patients are treated in Chinese hospitals. Wuhan is building two hospitals in a few days to provide 2,500 beds for the treatment of patients with the virus.

The sharp increase in infections has recently indicated a significant spread of the virus from person to person, but could also be explained by increased surveillance efforts, said Malik Peiris, chair of virology at the University of Hong Kong.

Experts fear that the new virus will spread more easily than originally thought, or that it will mutate into a form that does so. It comes from the family of coronaviruses, which can also cause colds and more serious diseases such as SARS and MERS, both of which have occurred in the past two decades and are believed to come from animals.

The new virus causes cold and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia. It is believed that humans are wild animals that were sold at a Wuhan market. China temporarily banned wildlife trade on Sunday and urged people to stop eating meat.

On Tuesday, World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss the latest information about the outbreak and reaffirm its commitment to bringing it under control, the WHO said in a press release.

“The National Health Commission presented China’s strong public health capacities and resources to respond to and manage respiratory outbreaks,” the press release said.

Discussions focused on ways to work together to curb the virus in Wuhan and other cities and provinces, and on studies that could help develop medical countermeasures such as vaccines and treatments. Other WHO experts will visit China as soon as possible, it said.

“Stopping the spread of this virus in China and around the world is a top priority for WHO,” said Tedros.

The source of the virus and the full extent of its spread are still unknown. However, most of the cases reported so far were “milder, with around 20% of those infected being seriously ill”.

