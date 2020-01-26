The number of deaths from viruses in China increases to 56, with around 2,000 cases

BEIJING – The number of deaths from the new virus in China rose to 56 from 1,975 cases reported.

The numbers reported on Sunday morning cover the past 24 hours, increasing 15 deaths and 688 cases.

The government also reported five cases in Hong Kong, two in Macau and three in Taiwan. A small number of cases have been found in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the United States, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France and Australia. Canada also says it discovered a case.

China’s leader called the increasing spread of a new virus on Saturday a serious situation as cities struggled to contain the disease from the epicenter of the outbreak in central China to Hong Kong.

President Xi Jinping’s statements, which were reported by the state television broadcaster CCTV, took place at a meeting of Communist party leaders on New Year’s Day, the country’s largest holiday, which was slow in celebrations.

