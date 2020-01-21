The Norwegian government on the verge of collapse on Isis's girlfriend can return to the country

The Norwegian coalition government is on the verge of collapse after an anti-immigrant party withdrew from the decision to allow an “Isis-girlfriend” to return to the country from Syria.

The country’s conservative prime minister, Erna Solberg, said she would continue with a minority government made up of three coalition parties, including the centrist liberal party and Christian Democrats.

Siv Jensen, leader of the right-wing Progress Party and outgoing finance minister, said: “We brought the government, and now I’m taking the party.”

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

She said “the glass is now full” after a Norwegian woman of 29 years of Pakistani descent arrived in the country on Saturday with her two children.

The woman, who reportedly traveled to Syria in 2013 and married a Norwegian foreign fighter, who later died in combat, was formally arrested on her return and placed in a hospital in Oslo with both children.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/19

ISIS began as a group by merging extremist organizations ISI and al-Nusra in 2013.

After the clashes, the Syrian rebels captured ISIS headquarters in Aleppo in January 2014 (pictured)

AFP / Getty

02/19

Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi declared the creation of a caliphate in Mosul on June 27, 2014

3/19

Isis conquered the Kurdish cities of Sinjar and Zumar in August 2014, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes. In the photo there is a group of Yazidi Kurds who have fled

Rex

19/4

On September 2, 2014, Isis released a video depicting the beheading of American journalist Steven Sotloff. On September 13 they published another video showing the execution of British humanitarian worker David Haines

5/19

The United States launched its first air strikes against Isis in Syria on September 23, 2014. Here Lieutenant General William C Mayville Jnr talks about the bombing campaign following the first attacks.

Getty

6/19

Isis militants sit on top of a hill planted with their flag in the Syrian city of Kobani on October 6, 2014. They had been moving towards Kobani since mid-September and now had control of entry and exit points from the city.

AFP / Getty

7/19

Residents of the border village of Alizar watch day and night while they wait for the mortar fire of Isis that has occupied the nearby city of Kobani.

Getty

8/19

Smoke rises after a US air strike in Kobani, October 28, 2014

AFP / Getty

9/19

YPG fighters raise a flag while claiming Kobani on January 26, 2015

VOA

10/19

Isis seized the ancient Syrian city of Palmira on May 20, 2015. This image shows the city from above days after its capture by Isis

Getty

11/19

Kurdish forces are stationed on a hill above the city of Sinjar as smoke rises after US airstrikes on November 12, 2015

AFP / Getty

12/19

Kurdish forces enter Sinjar after taking control of Isis on November 13, 2015

AFP / Getty

13/19

Iraqi government forces signal victory by retaking the city of Fallujah from ISIS on June 26, 2016

Getty

14/19

Iraqi forces fight with Isis for the city of Mosul on June 30, 2017

AFP / Getty

15/19

Iraqi federal police members raise flags in Mosul on July 8, 2017. The next day, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi declares victory over Isis in Mosul

Getty

16/19

Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces celebrate in Al-Naim Square after recovering the city of Raqqa from Isis. Syrian forces backed by the United States declare victory over Isis in Raqqa on October 20, 2017 after a four-month campaign

Getty

17/19

Female fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces celebrate in Al-Naim Square after recovering the city of Raqqa from Isis. Syrian forces backed by the United States declare victory over Isis in Raqqa on October 20, 2017 after a four-month campaign

AFP / Getty

18/19

Trucks full of women and children arrive from the last areas controlled by Isis in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, in January 2019

They were among the last civilians living in the ISIS caliphate, at this time reduced to only two small villages in the Deir ez-Zor of Syria.

Richard Hall / The Independent

19/19

Zikia Ibrahim, 28, with his two-year-old son and 8-month-old daughter, after fleeing from the Isis caliphate, on Saturday, January 26, 2019

Richard Hall / The Independent

1/19

ISIS began as a group by merging extremist organizations ISI and al-Nusra in 2013.

After the clashes, the Syrian rebels captured ISIS headquarters in Aleppo in January 2014 (pictured)

AFP / Getty

02/19

Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi declared the creation of a caliphate in Mosul on June 27, 2014

3/19

Isis conquered the Kurdish cities of Sinjar and Zumar in August 2014, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes. In the photo there is a group of Yazidi Kurds who have fled

Rex

19/4

On September 2, 2014, Isis released a video depicting the beheading of American journalist Steven Sotloff. On September 13 they published another video showing the execution of British humanitarian worker David Haines

5/19

The United States launched its first air strikes against Isis in Syria on September 23, 2014. Here Lieutenant General William C Mayville Jnr talks about the bombing campaign following the first attacks.

Getty

6/19

Isis militants sit on top of a hill planted with their flag in the Syrian city of Kobani on October 6, 2014. They had been moving towards Kobani since mid-September and now had control of entry and exit points from the city.

AFP / Getty

7/19

Residents of the border village of Alizar watch day and night while they wait for the mortar fire of Isis that has occupied the nearby city of Kobani.

Getty

8/19

Smoke rises after a US air strike in Kobani, October 28, 2014

AFP / Getty

9/19

YPG fighters raise a flag while claiming Kobani on January 26, 2015

VOA

10/19

Isis seized the ancient Syrian city of Palmira on May 20, 2015. This image shows the city from above days after its capture by Isis

Getty

11/19

Kurdish forces are stationed on a hill above the city of Sinjar as smoke rises after US airstrikes on November 12, 2015

AFP / Getty

12/19

Kurdish forces enter Sinjar after taking control of Isis on November 13, 2015

AFP / Getty

13/19

Iraqi government forces signal victory by retaking the city of Fallujah from ISIS on June 26, 2016

Getty

14/19

Iraqi forces fight with Isis for the city of Mosul on June 30, 2017

AFP / Getty

15/19

Iraqi federal police members raise flags in Mosul on July 8, 2017. The next day, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi declares victory over Isis in Mosul

Getty

16/19

Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces celebrate in Al-Naim Square after recovering the city of Raqqa from Isis. Syrian forces backed by the United States declare victory over Isis in Raqqa on October 20, 2017 after a four-month campaign

Getty

17/19

Female fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces celebrate in Al-Naim Square after recovering the city of Raqqa from Isis. Syrian forces backed by the United States declare victory over Isis in Raqqa on October 20, 2017 after a four-month campaign

AFP / Getty

18/19

Trucks full of women and children arrive from the last areas controlled by Isis in Deir ez-Zor, Syria, in January 2019

They were among the last civilians living in the ISIS caliphate, at this time reduced to only two small villages in the Deir ez-Zor of Syria.

Richard Hall / The Independent

19/19

Zikia Ibrahim, 28, with his two-year-old son and 8-month-old daughter, after fleeing from the Isis caliphate, on Saturday, January 26, 2019

Richard Hall / The Independent

One of the woman’s children was said to be quite ill and a government announcement said he received help to return to Norway from Syria so that the child could receive medical treatment.

Ms. Solberg said she “understood” why the Progress Party wanted to leave its coalition government, and said it would seek cooperation with the party, which is Norway’s third largest.

The departure of the Progress Party means that Mrs. Solberg no longer has a parliamentary majority, which could make it difficult for the coalition to govern the country.

The next parliamentary elections in Norway are scheduled for September next year, and Ms. Solberg will need the support of parties outside the government to remain in office and pass legislation in the parliament of 169 seats.

Isis flag raised in the Syrian countryside with jihadist families

Jensen said many believed that the mother “used her son as a shield to return to Norway.”

Only the best news in your inbox

“There are many … who are disgusted by this, not only in the Progress Party,” he said last week.

read more

The mother, who has not been named, refused to let her sick son travel alone to Norway, which allowed her to travel from the Kurd-controlled camp in Al Hol, where the family had been detained since March last year.

She has denied the charges against her and will cooperate fully with the police during the interrogation, her lawyer said.

“A majority in the government believed that concern for the child was paramount,” said Solberg.

Decisions about whether to help women with ties to Isis to return from Syria have caused controversy throughout Europe. In Finland, the newly appointed government made a commitment to decide each case individually.

Additional reports by agencies

.