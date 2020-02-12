The Northam African American History Education Commission holds its first listening session

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – Members of the Virginia Commission on African American History Education hosted the group’s first of five nationwide listening sessions at the Harrison Museum of African American Culture on Tuesday.

Governor Northam created the executive order on August 24, 2019, accusing it of “reviewing Virginia’s history standards, as well as the teaching practices, content, and resources currently used to teach African American history in the Commonwealth.” and by reviewing and making recommendations for the professional development support needed to equip all teachers for culturally competent instruction. “

“It’s something students need to know about their story,” said Derek Hairston, a teacher at Christiansburg High School.

He sat on the panel with a number of other educators to advance the discussion.

“It’s definitely a good idea. In fact, this is something that should have been done years ago, possibly overall,” he said.

The panel dealt with issues such as how to raise difficult racial issues in classrooms, how to use local African American history in a lesson, and how to incorporate everything into a more permanent curriculum.

“I am preparing to put together at least one new course of study for African American students in Montgomery County,” he said.

However, more than a dozen spectators made comments during the second half of the meeting, while the rest of the room listened, including Virginia Education Minister Atif Qarni.

“Black history is American history, but it’s often hidden and inexplicable,” he said.

He said his department was considering a more linear approach to history, such as how the American Revolution is linked to the civil rights movement.

In terms of timing, he says, the standards are revised every seven years, so the impact of the listening sessions is felt sooner rather than later.

“So the timing is perfect where the recommendations are and the Ministry of Education knows what the recommendations are,” he said.

