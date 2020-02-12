The North Pole blast will blog on Wednesday evening

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Mother Nature makes a one, two stroke. First we get snow and a winter weather advice until midnight. Later this evening an arctic front arrives that brings bitter cold air to Missouri and Kansas. The cold front is currently above the northern plains, but is heading this way. View Sioux Falls, South Dakota! One digit temperature and we go there on Thursday morning.

The cold air enters Kansas City around midnight. The temperature is expected to fall from 33 degrees to 20 degrees within two hours. This causes some flash freezing of untreated roads and surfaces. The strong wind and bitter cold air also give rise to a feeling temperature for parts of the area. The Wind Chill Advisory enters into force at midnight on Thursday until 12:00.

Feeling temperature sensitivity is released when the feeling temperature is expected to fall between 15 and 25 below zero. Air temperatures drop to almost zero above northern Missouri. Add a stormy north wind at more than 25 miles per hour and we expect the feeling temperature to fall 10 to 20 below zero. It is getting colder and closer to the Iowa border. Central Iowa can suffer from chills 30 lower or lower.

The cold air reaches as far north as the Canadian border. Thursday is expected to be sunny, but the depth of the cold air will keep a cool feeling until Thursday afternoon. We predict single-digit wind-cold shivers to spread throughout the forecast area and last until Thursday afternoon. Chillicothe is perhaps the coldest place with feeling temperature until tomorrow, below zero.

The good news is that this round arctic sky will not last long. Temperatures rise slowly above freezing by Friday afternoon. Temperatures at the weekend will rise to the 50s by Sunday. You can follow the cold air entering the area by downloading the KCTV5 News app or by visiting the website www.kctv5.com. As Gary Amble likes to say, “stay as warm as you can.”

