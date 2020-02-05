The Nigerian musician Mapatricia reveals why he doesn’t sing about women

The fast-growing Nigerian musician Mapatricia has found out why he doesn’t sing about women in his songs like most male singers.

Mapratricia started his musical career as a singer for some top singers like Femi Kuti, Brymo and Tiwa Savage.

In an interview he recorded from talkofnaija.com, Mapatricia played her cards well by not making derogatory statements about women that emphasize the fact that he loves women.

“I think the question of how they influenced my career is delicate because I don’t make music about women. At least not yet, so I think it’s what it is, whatever it is. Every song I sing has a purpose, direction and message.

I just haven’t been inspired to sing about any woman before or women in this matter. My inspiration comes from God. I flow as God commands and He didn’t tell me to go in that direction. If the Spirit of God commands me, I will obey the commandment, ”he added.

Growing up in Nigeria, the Benin Republic and South Africa, his music reflects influences from these countries. His core genre is Afrobeat, but his creativity and background influences allow him to blend into other genres with fluidity and absolute ease.

“I grew up in a strongly influenced musical family. I started playing music in the Choir of the Republic of Benin and have not been able to stop since. I grew up everywhere; Nigeria, Benin Republic and South Africa. It was very interesting to see a lot of variety. Cultures and peoples. It definitely influenced my music in so many ways that I’m moving towards high life and soul, ”he added, giving an insight into his early life.

On New Year’s Day, Mapatricia again announced its willingness to dominate the music space by releasing its first single of the year titled “Demoh,” a song that has received positive reviews.

Although he doesn’t have a video for one of his singles, he plans to release more singles in 2020.

“I make amazing music, music is everything for me, from creating my music to listening to other songs, music is life. My music is Afro-Beats, in a word, but I can lean in any direction, but mostly it’s Afrobeats. Afrobeat is the pride of Africa and Nigeria is already shaping worldwide music trends.

It is a movement and I am happy to be part of this movement. 2020 is my year of reckoning, so take care of Mapatricia because it will come to govern your space musically, ”he said.

Mamuyoviw Frank, Mapatricia Ohwerhi, simply known as Mapatricia, was born on July 3, 1995 in Sapele, Warri, Delta State. He started music professionally in 2019 and started 2020 with a bright tone. He is a relentless young Urhobo man who believes in creativity and the omnipotence of God to make a difference.

“My inspiration comes from God. Only he and nothing else make it possible for me, ”he said.