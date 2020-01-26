The NFLPA is planning an important meeting for the CBA talks

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sport

While the current collective agreement between the NFL and its players only ends after the 2020 season, the NFL Players Association has taken an important step in negotiating a new deal.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelisserio from NFL Network, those responsible for the NFLPA have planned a meeting with the board of players’ representatives on Thursday. The NFLPA plans to discuss the latest CBA discussions and receive input from the board on how the NFLPA should proceed.

According to the report, the NFLPA and the NFL have had formal and informal discussions about a potential new CBA for several months. The league continues to aim for a 17-game season to increase the player’s share of league revenue.

The league hoped that a new agreement could be reached before the 2019 season. Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed hope in October that a new CBA contract will be signed soon, but talks are ongoing as Super Bowl LIV approaches.

Players remain stubborn against a 17-game season that is likely to remain the biggest hurdle preventing a new CBA from being reached.