The NFL says no to Super Bowl Tailgating in parking lots at the Hard Rock Stadium Kansas City Chiefs

(CNN) – Fans traveling to the Miami Garden Hard Rock Stadium for the Super Bowl must leave their grills, tents, and elaborate tailgate rigs at home.

The NFL has no restrictions on the parking lots it manages around Florida Stadium for the big game on February 2 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

“This is nothing new and has been the case with previous Super Bowls, including Miami,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told CNN subsidiary WFOR. “Fans have to park in their assigned space and must not have a grill or set up tents.”

Ticket holders can bring food and “frosty drinks” before the game, McCarthy told the station, but they have to do this in their parking lots instead of spreading out in the squares. Before the game, there was a lot to do on Fan Plaza on matchday and in the stadium, he said.

The NFL confirmed the policy with CNN.

During the regular season, the loaders can set up tents in the stadium and set up gas or charcoal grills in an area of ​​8 by 10 feet directly behind their vehicle.

The Super Bowl Tailgate Policy is where the parking passes are sold. Therefore, it shouldn’t be a surprise on match day.

And the rule doesn’t seem to deter fans. Parking for the game, which costs $ 120 for a standard vehicle and more for sedans, vans, and buses, is sold out depending on the location.

