In a memo sent to the players by the NFL Players Association, the league proposes a new disclaimer in recent bargaining.

Now a disclaimer would no longer be a problem. Only this is the same waiver that the NFL wanted Colin Kaepernick signed last November before their failed attempt to organize training for the blackball quarterback.

According to The Wall Street Journal, The NFL only sees this as an extension of an existing provision in the current collective agreement (CBA), in which the players agree not to take legal action if they take advantage of certain benefits.

But that’s not how the NFLPA sees it. So much so that the waiver was listed under “Current Major Issues,” which, according to the NFLPA in the memo, “is significant enough that we cannot recommend our membership to accept a deal in this condition at this time.”

Signing a waiver before training is not uncommon. However, the current CBA does not contain a provision that provides an exception for all players in the entire league.

There is a possibility that a league-wide waiver will protect the NFL from negligence and future lawsuits. The league reached an agreement with former players who suffered traumatic brain injuries as a result of the game. The deal is worth a billion dollars.

It is reasonable to assume that league owners will no longer need to withdraw this type of cash or face additional lawsuits against them. Hence the NFLPA’s delay in continuing any kind of agreement. Why should they hurry to give up their rights?

Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend, radio personality Nessa, weighed in on Twitter.

The waiver that the @NFL wanted @ kaepernick7 to sign was NOT standard. NOW the league wants to include them in their CBA so that players don’t counter like Colin. The NFL tries to deprive all players of their rights ♀️ https://t.co/6xgteU1GvW

– NESSA (@nessnitty) January 16, 2020

The exact details and terms of the proposed waiver have not been included in the note. Stay tuned.

