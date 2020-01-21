The next winter storm pulls a Storm Track 5 weather overnight into the Wednesday morning rush

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Our next winter storm moves into rush hour on Wednesday mornings overnight.

Storm Track 5 meteorologist Erin Little says we expect a mix of snow and winter, and then snow again for most of the day on Wednesday.

“This doesn’t seem to be an effective event, as was the case last Friday, but it’s still a nuisance to expect slow and slow travel,” said Little. “This will be a very slow system with travel concerns until Friday.”

Thursday will follow most of the day with more cloudy skies and light rain or drizzle. South winds keep temperatures above freezing all day. Therefore, expect reasonable travel conditions, even if the day is not pleasant for outdoor activities.

Thursday evening and Friday return to a winter mix in the morning, followed by a transition back to rain in the afternoon as the heights remain below normal, while the heights wrestle into the mid to upper 30s with a light northwest wind blowing in.

