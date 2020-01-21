The next winter storm is scheduled for this week's blog

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The next winter storm in Kansas City is in shape on Tuesday afternoon. The storm currently consists of two parts of energy. Both are easy to see on the radar / satellite map. We have arrows that point to both parts of the upcoming weather maker.

The first part of the next storm arrives early Wednesday. It is the amount of rain that stretches from West Kansas south to Mexico (see figure above). This first wave will bring moisture to Kansas City overnight. First, rain and snow evaporate in the clouds before they reach the earth. But at the beginning of rush hour on Wednesday morning we should see a steady light snowfall. When it starts, it can start, like an ice-cold drizzle or sleet. This could result in the roads becoming slippery quickly before rush hour is over on Wednesday.

The blue shaded areas on the map above are snow. The pink shaded areas are either freezing rain or sleet or a combination of rain, sleet and snow. This happens because there is an air layer 5,000 feet above the ground that is near or slightly above freezing. Instead of rain starting as snow, it starts as rain or sleet. It will likely freeze again when it approaches the surface where the temperature is near or below freezing.

This leads to a mixture of rain, freezing, sleet and snow. There is a better chance of a mix of all three during the afternoon, as most surface temperatures are almost to or just above freezing. After sunset, however, the air should be so cold that mixed rainfall at the end of rush hour on Wednesday evening is likely to turn back to snow.

In the snow on Wednesday there will likely be some large, wet snowflakes that can quickly accumulate. The first round of snow expires late Wednesday or early Thursday when the first wave of energy leaves the area. The lack of rainfall and southern winds can cause temperatures to rise above freezing and some of the snow that accumulates on Wednesday to melt. The second part of the storm begins on Thursday morning. This is what Live Power Doppler could look like on Thursday morning when the second part of the storm arrives.

The second part of the storm will bring a cold front with it. This means that the air should be cold enough so that the mixture of sleet, snow, and rain will pass to all of the snow later on Friday. This could result in more snowfall Thursday evening through Friday morning.

How much snow we see depends on where the upper low point is assigned to the second part of the storm tracks. Some models suggest it is getting close enough to Kansas City to put us in the storm’s decimal head, and that would mean several hours of snow Friday morning. But other dates are rapidly shifting the storm to the east of the area, making Kansas City little more than stormy on Friday morning. If we compare the four most popular computer models we use, we can see the range of possible snow for this next event.

That’s about one to five inches between Wednesday and Friday mornings. If the snow lingers later on Friday morning, the amounts of snow could be higher. An area like this in the models suggests that this is a severe storm that needs to be predicted. We hope that all the data match and give us a clearer picture of the rainfall that we will see in the second half of this week. We are 100% sure that we will see some snow and rain, but how much if what needs to be ironed. As we say on TV, stay tuned!

