The next generation of greenhouses can be entirely solar powered

Photo credit: North Carolina State University

Many greenhouses could become energy neutral by using transparent solar panels to generate energy – mainly from the wavelengths of light that plants do not use for photosynthesis. These are the results of a new model study carried out by engineering, plant biology and physics researchers at North Carolina State University.

“Plants use only a few wavelengths of light for photosynthesis. The idea is to create greenhouses that generate energy from the unused light while allowing most of the photosynthetic light band to pass through,” said Brendan O’Connor, the study’s author and an associate professor of engineering and aerospace engineering at NC State. “We can do this with organic solar cells because it allows us to tune the spectrum of light absorbed by the solar cell. So we can focus on using most wavelengths of light that plants don’t use. Until now it wasn’t clear how much Energy a greenhouse could absorb with these semi-transparent, wavelength-selective organic solar cells. “

To answer this question, the researchers used a calculation model to estimate how much energy a greenhouse could produce if it had semi-transparent organic solar cells on its roof – and if that was enough energy to balance the amount of energy that the greenhouse has for you effective operation needed. The model was developed to estimate the energy consumption of tomatoes in greenhouses at locations in Arizona, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

“Much of the energy consumption in greenhouses is caused by heating and cooling, so our model focused on calculating the amount of energy needed to maintain the optimal temperature range for tomato growth,” said O’Connor. “The model also calculated the amount of energy a greenhouse would produce anywhere if solar cells were placed on its roof.”

Modeling is complex because there is a complicated compromise between the amount of energy generated by the solar cells and the amount of light in the photosynthetic band that they let through. When breeders are willing to sacrifice large amounts of photosynthetic growth, they can basically generate more electricity.

In addition, the solar cells used for this analysis are effective isolators because they reflect infrared light. This helps to keep the greenhouses cooler in summer and trap more heat in winter.

The end result is that for many greenhouse operators a little compromise is possible. Especially for greenhouses in warm or temperate climates.

In Arizona, for example, greenhouses could become energy neutral and not require an external energy source. At the same time, they could only block 10% of the photosynthetic light band. However, when growers are ready to block more photosynthetic light, they can generate twice as much energy as they need to run the greenhouse. A greenhouse in North Carolina could become energy neutral and block 20% of photosynthetic light. In Wisconsin, greenhouses with semi-transparent solar cells could not become energy neutral – too much energy is required to keep the greenhouse warm in winter. However, the solar cells could cover up to 46% of the greenhouse’s energy requirements.

“While the technology takes advantage of some of the light crops they rely on, we believe that the impact on crop growth is negligible – and that the compromise makes financial sense for growers,” said O’Connor.

The article “Net Zero Energy Greenhouses by Integrating Semi-Transparent Organic Solar Cells” was published in the journal Joule,

This solar greenhouse could change the way we eat

More information:

Eshwar Ravishankar et al. Reaching net zero energy greenhouses by integrating semi-transparent organic solar cells, Joule (2020). DOI: 10.1016 / j.joule.2019.12.018

Journal information:

Joule

Provided by

North Carolina State University

Quote:

The next generation of greenhouses can be fully solar powered (2020 February 7)

accessed on February 7, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-greenhouses-fully-solar-powered.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.