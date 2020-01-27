The news from the Bolton book sends a jolt through the impeachment process

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A single copy of a paper in an inconspicuous envelope arrived at the White House on December 30th. Four weeks later, the news of John Bolton’s book manuscript about his time as President Donald Trump’s national security advisor exploded and sent a jolt through the President’s impeachment process.

The book includes a report of a conversation in August in which Bolton said Trump had told him he wanted to hold back hundreds of millions of dollars in security assistance from Ukraine until it helped him investigate political rival Joe Biden.

It is a dramatic eyewitness that refutes Trump and his lawyer’s claims that the president has not stopped the help for political reasons. The report immediately boosted Democrats’ search for affidavits from Bolton and other witnesses, a question the Republican Senate is expected to address later this week.

Bolton has already told legislators that he is ready to testify, although the President’s order prohibits adjutants from participating in the investigation.

Within hours of the first report, a pre-order link for “The Room Where It Happened; A White House Memoir. “The homage to the song of the Broadway hit” Hamilton “is cheekily styled in an oval on the book cover that appeared at the end of Sunday.

Bolton’s report was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the manuscript on condition of anonymity to discuss the book. It was first reported by the New York Times.

The White House helpers had been hesitant for months about what Bolton might reveal in the book, believing that the former adviser had a grudge against political and personal differences with the President – not least how he had left the administration. Trump insists that he “quit” Bolton, while the former aide said he quit.

Bolton’s astute withdrawal from the White House took place one day before Trump finally released Ukrainian aid on September 11. Since he left office, he has avoided publicly commenting on his time in administration, instead of quietly writing the 528-page book to be published on March 17th.

Despite being handed over to the National Security Council last month for review before publication, the content of the book was kept in a relatively small circle in the White House, which did not include any communications staff. Such a check is standard for the work of former officials with security checks.

National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said Monday that “no White House personnel outside the NSC have reviewed the manuscript.” However, officials said the White House law firm had been informed of some of the key allegations. The White House would not say whether Trump, who offered reporters his most detailed explanation last week for why he did not want Bolton to testify before the Senate, had been informed.

“The problem with John is that it is a national security issue,” Trump told reporters in Davos, Switzerland certain leaders on Wednesday and it is not very positive and then I have to act on behalf of the country? ”

He added: “It will be very difficult. It will make the job very difficult. “

By Sunday, the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, would not even confirm the existence of the book, for which the AP received an advance of $ 2 million for the first time. Thanks to pre-orders, the book was already number 55 on the Amazon.com bestseller list from Monday noon.

Trump called Bolton’s allegations “wrong” Monday while acknowledging that he had not yet seen the manuscript. The president and his allies also seized the timing of the book’s revelations to claim that Bolton wanted to increase book sales.

“It is really remarkable that the announcement of NYTimes about the alleged content of John Bolton’s book coincided exactly with the launch of the pre-order page on Amazon,” tweeted Tim Murtaugh, Trump Campaign Communications Director. “It is almost as if it was intended to increase sales.”

“I think the timing of all of this is very, very questionable,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox News, noting that it was a day after the Trump team went to the Senate on Saturday legal arguments: “And then suddenly the manuscript magically appeared in the hands of the New York Times and made very, very big claims.”

She also noted that Bolton used the same literary agent as former FBI director James Comey and “Anonymous”, the Trump administration official, who wrote a critical statement by the New York Times in 2018 and published a book.

In a joint statement, Simon & Schuster, Bolton and his literary agency Javelin rejected the White House claims.

“Ambassadors John Bolton, Simon & Schuster, and Javelin Literary categorically state that online bookstores have had no agreement with the New York Times or others regarding the publication of information about his book, THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED,” they said . “Any contrary claim is an unsubstantiated speculation.”

In the meantime, the book remains involved in the review process because the manuscript uses direct quotes and other material from meetings and discussions with foreign executives, a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to which the person is not authorized was talking in the file.

The White House has asked Bolton to remove material that he considers classified, the person said. In a statement on Sunday, Charles J. Cooper, Bolton’s lawyer, said it was his and Bolton’s firm belief that the manuscript contained no information that could reasonably be considered secret.

