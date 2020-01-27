The newest winners: NPR

A look at The Undefeated, illustrated by Kadir Nelson and written by Kwame Alexander. The book won the Caldecott medal on Monday at the annual Youth Media Awards in Philadelphia.

It is a generally recognized truth that a curious reader who wants a good book only has to lead his footsteps (and questions) to the nearest librarian. After all, librarians are always a font of good book suggestions.

So of course, when a large number of them come together for the annual mid-winter conference of the American Library Association, you can expect a large number of recommendations. Participate: the annual Youth Media Awards, a whole series of children’s book prizes announced Monday, including the medals of John Newbery and Randolph Caldecott.

Jerry Craft won the Newbery Medal this year for the most notable contribution to children’s literature for New Kid, a book focused on the struggles of a seventh grade color student who was sent to a prestigious private school with little diversity. Meanwhile, The Undefeated, an ode to great black Americans illustrated by Kadir Nelson and written by Kwame Alexander, won the Caldecott medal for the most prominent children’s picture book.

At Monday’s ceremony, both books also claimed the Coretta Scott King Awards, which celebrate children’s books produced by African Americans. New Kid won work as an author for Crafts and The Undefeated earned the prize for the contributions of Nelson as an illustrator.

Monday’s victory marks the last in a series of tributes for Alexander, who also has a Newbery medal to his name after his novel The Crossover won five years ago. The Undefeated is one of the first books published by his Versify imprint, launched last year by publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

While the Newbery and Caldecott regularly make headlines, they were not the only prizes to be awarded on Monday. Below is the full list of winners of the Youth Media Award.

“It is exciting to see the exceptional work of Kwame Alexander and Kadir Nelson recognized by the Caldecott, Newbery and Coretta Scott King Book Award committees,” said Cat Onder, senior vice president and publisher of HMH Books for Young Readers. NPR from The Undefeated.

Winners of the Youth Media Award

Newbery medal: New Kid, by Jerry Craft.

Newbery Honor Books: The Undefeated, written by Kwame Alexander and illustrated by Kadir Nelson; Scary Stories for Young Foxes, written by Christian McKay Heidicker and illustrated by Junyi Wu; Other Words for Home, written by Jasmine Warga; and Genesis Begins Again, written by Alicia D. Williams.

Caldecott medal: The Undefeated, written by Kwame Alexander and illustrated by Kadir Nelson.

Caldecott Honor Books: Bear Came Along, illustrated by LeUyen Pham and written by Richard T. Morris; Double Bass Blues, illustrated by Rudy Gutierrez and written by Andrea J. Loney; and Going Down Home with Daddy, illustrated by Daniel Minter and written by Kelly Starling Lyons.

Coretta Scott King Book Awards (for “books for children and young adults who show an appreciation for African-American culture and universal human values”):

Author prize: New Kid, by Jerry Craft.

Illustrator award: The Undefeated, illustrated by Kadir Nelson and written by Kwame Alexander.

Virginia Hamilton Award (lifetime achievement): Mildred D. Taylor

John Steptoe Award for New Talent (Illustrator): What is given from the heart, illustrated by April Harrison.

John Steptoe Award for New Talent (Author): Genesis Begins Again, by Alicia D. Williams.

Theodor Seuss Geisel Award (for “the leading American book for novice readers”): Stop! Bot !, written and illustrated by James Yang.

Children’s Literature Legacy Award (for an author or illustrator whose books “make a substantial and lasting contribution to children’s literature over a period of years through books that demonstrate integrity and respect for the lives and experiences of all children”): Kevin Henkes.

Excellence in early learning digital media (for “distinguished digital media for an early learning audience”): Molly of Denali, produced by PBS Kids.

Robert F. Sibert Informative book medal (for “the most prominent information book”): Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story, written by Kevin Noble Maillard and illustrated by Juana Martinez-Neal.

Mildred L. Batchelder Award (for the publisher of the most striking books from a country other than the US and in a language other than English, later translated and published in the US): Brown, written by Håkon Øvreås, illustrated by Øyvind Torseter and translated by Kari Dickson . Originally published in Norwegian as Brune.

Pura Belpré Award (for “a Latino / Latina writer and illustrator whose work best reflects, confirms and celebrates the Latino cultural experience in an excellent literary work for children and young people”):

Illustration: Dancing Hands: How Teresa Carreño played the piano for President Lincoln, illustrated by Rafael López and written by Margarita Engle.

Text: Sal and Gabi Break the Universe, written by Carlos Hernandez.

Michael L. Printz Award (for “the best book written for teenagers, entirely based on his literary merit”): Dig, written by A.S. King.

Excellence in Non-fiction Award (for “the best non-fiction book published for young adults – 12-18 years”): Free lunch, written by Rex Ogle.

William C. Morris Award (for work “published by a first author who writes for teenagers and celebrates impressive new voices in literature for young adults”): The Field Guide to the North American Teenager, written by Ben Philippe.

Odyssey Award (for the “best audiobook produced for children and / or young adults, available in English in the US”): Hey, Kiddo: How I Lost My Mother, Found My Father, and Deed with Family Addiction, written by Jarrett J. Krosoczka and narrated by the author, Jeanne Birdsall, Jenna Lamia, Richard Ferrone and a full cast.

Margaret A. Edwards Award (for “important and sustainable contribution to literature for young adults”): Steve Sheinkin.

Stonewall Book Awards (for work of “exceptional merit with regard to the gay / lesbian / bisexual / transgender experience”):

Children: When Aidan became a brother, written by Kyle Lukoff and illustrated by Kaylani Juanita.

Young adult: The Black Flamingo, written by Dean Atta and illustrated by Anshika Khullar.

Schneider Family Book Award (for “a book that embodies an artistic expression of the disability experience for children and adolescents”):

Children: just ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, written by Sonia Sotomayor and illustrated by Rafael López.

Mid-range: Song for a Whale, written by Lynne Kelly

Teen: Cursed, by Karol Ruth Silverstein.

Sydney Taylor Book Award (for “excellent books for children and teenagers that truly portray the Jewish experience”):

Young readers: The Book Rescuer: How a Man from Massachusetts saved Yiddish literature for future generations, written by Sue Macy, illustrated by Stacy Innerst.

Medium-sized readers: White Bird: A Wonder Story, by R.J. Palacio.

Young Adult Readers: Someday We Will Fly, by Rachel DeWoskin.

Asian / Pacific American Librarians Association Award for literature(for excellent “work on Asian / Pacific Americans and their heritage”):