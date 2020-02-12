The new virus cases in China are falling again, the number of deaths is now higher than 1,100

BEIJING – China reported another fall in the number of new cases of viral infection and 97 additional deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of deaths beyond 1,100, even though the country remains largely closed to prevent the spread of the disease.

The National Health Commission said on Wednesday that 2,015 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours that were taken for a second day. The total number of cases in mainland China is 44,653, although many experts say that a large number of infected others have been counted down.

The 97 additional deaths from the virus increased the mainland to 1,113.

Despite the official end of the extended New Year’s holiday, China remained largely closed because many remained at home, with around 60 million people under virtual quarantine.

The World Health Organization has named the disease caused by the virus COVID-19, avoiding any animal or geographical name to prevent stigmatization and to show that the disease comes from a new coronavirus discovered in 2019.

The disease was first reported in December and was linked to a food market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak was largely concentrated.

China’s official media reported Tuesday that senior officials in Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, have been relieved of their duties. No reasons were given, although the initial response from the province was considered slow and ineffective. There has been simulation that higher-level officials could be fired, but this could lead to political struggle and tacit recognition of responsibility.

The virus outbreak has become the newest political challenge for the party and its leader, Xi Jinping, who has built up more political power than any Chinese leader since Mao Zedong has had trouble tackling crises on multiple fronts. These include a sharply slowing domestic economy, the trade war with the US and a reduction in China’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy.

Zhong Nanshan, a leading Chinese epidemiologist, said that although the virus outbreak in China could peak this month, the situation in the center of the crisis remains a greater challenge.

“We still need more time to work hard in Wuhan,” he said, prioritizing the isolation of infected patients there.

“We must prevent more people from becoming infected,” he said. “The problem of human-to-human transmission has not yet been solved.”

Without sufficient facilities to handle the number of cases, Wuhan has built prefabricated hospitals and converted a gym and other large spaces to accommodate patients and try to isolate them from others.

The resumption of activities poses a risk of further spread of the virus, but China has little recourse, said Cong Liang, Secretary General of the National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s main economic planning body.

“Without the reopening of companies, in the short term, it will affect the supply of medical equipment and … in the long term, it will affect the delivery of all types of production and life materials and it will control and prevent efforts. supply in the front line is not sustainable. The goal of beating the epidemic will not be achieved, “Cong said at a press conference.

In Hong Kong, authorities have evacuated part of an apartment building after cases among residents had raised the suspicion that the virus could spread through the building’s plumbing. Three residents in one apartment were confirmed to have the virus days after a resident who lives 10 floors above them.

During the outbreak of SARS in 2002-03, a disease caused by a related virus, a number of infections in Hong Kong were linked to the sewer pipes of one building.

Hong Kong has confirmed 49 cases in the current outbreak.

Postal operators in the United States, China, Singapore and elsewhere said that the suspension of flights to slow the spread of the virus had a major impact on the global flow of letters and parcels.

The United States Postal Service informed its counterparts around the world on Tuesday that it was “experiencing significant problems” in sending letters, packages and instant messages to China, including Hong Kong and Macau, as airlines suspended flights to those destinations.

It said the USPS said it would no longer accept items destined for China “until sufficient transportation capacity becomes available.”

The Universal Postal Union, an American agency for postal cooperation between its 192 member states, said the flight suspension would affect mail delivery “for the foreseeable future.”

The Chinese postal service, China Post, said it disinfected post offices, processing centers and vehicles to ensure that the virus did not spread through the mail and to protect postal staff.

The virus’ does not survive long on objects. It is therefore safe to receive mail items from China, “China Post said.

