Moving on, Challenge the Tide Pod – You got the company from the hottest social media outlets on the planet!

On Tuesday afternoon, Massachusetts government officials issued a parenting warning alerting parents of a new challenge being made to the video-sharing platform TikTok reported “involving unsafe use of electricity and fire.” Wait, WTF ?!

Related: A Mom And Three Kids Did What ?!

According to the local TV station in the Massachusetts WHDH, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey called at least two documented incidents of damage to the electrical system and state fire, both because teenagers allegedly participated in a new “TikTok Challenge” of sorts.

Apparently, the challenge involved teenagers using TikTok to record themselves slipping a penny behind a phone charger partially plugged into the wall; When the coin hits exposed metal prong, sparks then shoot out of the outlet. Not surprisingly, this challenge is not exactly great for the electrical system in the homes and buildings where it is made.

According to Ostroskey, there were at least two confirmed incidents about the challenge as far as Massachusetts were concerned: a fire at Holden city home, and a burned electrical socket and frazzled wiring system at a Westford high school . Apparently, students who burnt the socket at that school are expected to face criminal charges as a result. Not beautiful!

Ostroskey added more about the controversy, saying in a statement with the advisory (below):

“This video is a concern and is similar to previous videos encouraging unsafe behavior. To prevent further incidents, parents should look for signs of playing a fire such as burnt outlets … and talk to their children about fire safety Have conversations about fire and electrical safety with tweens and teenagers. SAFE teachers can reach out to their teachers partner with the school because teaching why it’s dangerous can be a great science lesson. “

Several fire departments in the state – including one in Holden that dealt with a house fire there – have also issued advisories about the Tiktok Challenge. It’s unclear how many incidents like this have happened across the country, but Massachusetts has clearly found it to be a serious enough trend after the first two, and wants to stop it right on its tracks, if possible.

Related: Remember The Challenge Bottle Challenge?!?!

To date, TikTok has not received any public response to these apparent incidents.

Seriously, though, between the Tide Pod Challenge, the Cinnamon Challenge, this random condom-snorting thing, and now the TikTok Penny Challenge, what will the crazy kids buy next time ?!

Don’t burn your house, you crazy kids !!!

(Image by TikTok / WENN/ Mario Mitsis)