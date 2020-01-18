Contrary to the findings of a 2019 study that linked the Netflix “13 Reasons Why” series to an increase in monthly suicide rates among young people after the release, the new analysis found no evidence to suggest such a link.

The response, published in PLOS ONE, revealed that following the dramatic increase in adolescent suicide in recent years, the release of the series had no clear effect.

“Our reanalysis casts considerable doubt that this show has an impact on boys,” said study author Dan Romer and research director at the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) of the University of Pennsylvania, USA.

13 reasons why: New study rejects the infamous relationship between exhibition and increased suicide rates

The analysis confirmed that the increase in suicide rates in boys observed in the original Jeffrey Bridge study and his colleagues for three months after the series was released was no longer apparent after checking the continuing trend in adolescent suicide.

In addition, the increase recorded during the first month of release began a month before the release, making it difficult to assign a climb to a session. No analysis was found in the coming months of this year.

An initial time series analysis of suicide rates found a further 195 suicide deaths among boys aged 10-17 during the nine months following the release of the series, March 31, 2017, but a similar result was not found in adolescent girls.

Romer said he doubted this finding for two reasons: “First, the infection can be expected to be stronger for girls than for boys, because this survey focuses on a girl’s suicide in high school. Secondly, the previous analysis did not take into account the strong secular trends in suicide, especially among boys in 2016-2017. ”

When the first season of Netflix appeared in 2017, it raised widespread concern that its graphic depiction of suicide of teenage girls would imitate vulnerable young people, especially teenage girls.

The first such study found evidence of a jump in suicide among boys aged 10 to 17 years three months after the release of the show, but had no effect on girls.

Romer said the analysis relied on a forecasting method to reflect the likely suicide trend for 2017. However, this forecast failed to predict the actual trend.

A second study by various scientists published in JAMA psychiatry had a similar problem, Romer said.

This study found an effect in boys and girls aged 10 to 19 years within three months of the release of the series.

Similarly, however, it failed to control the secular trend of suicide, which again made it difficult to separate the effects of the search from the trend.

According to APPC researchers, there was a slight increase in the number of suicides in adolescent girls during the first month following the release of the “13 reasons why”, but was not statistically reliable.

