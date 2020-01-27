The new standard allows them to be stacked in 3-D integrated circuits for connection to test equipment

Conceptual cross-section of a 3D-IC consisting of three stacked dies. The test equipment sends test stimuli and receives test responses from the external 3D-IC interface located at the bottom of the stack. The IEEE Std 1838 ™ -2019 design elements for various die tests form a consistent test access architecture through which test equipment can access any die in the stack. Credit: IMEC

This week, IMEC, a leading nanoelectronics and digital technologies research and innovation hub, announced that the IEEE Std 1838TM-2019, recently approved by the IEEE Standards Union, will be included in the IEEE Xplore Digital Library 2020. The new standard allows die makers to design molds that, if they comply with this standard, constitute, after stacking on a 3-D-IC by a stack integrator, a stable stack-level test access architecture. The attempt to standardize 3-D-DfT (test design) was started by IMEC.

3-D-ICs take advantage of the vertical dimension for further integration, placing the stack above each other as a way to maintain the momentum of Moore’s law. Eric Beyne, consultant and director of the 3-D System Integration program at IMEC, says: “Advances in tile processing and stack assembly technologies create a multitude of different stack architectures. This causes a sharp increase in the number of possible moments at which Testing for manufacturing defects can be performed: pre-connection (before stacking), medium connection (in some stacks), post-connection (in full stacks) and final test (in packaged 3-D-ICs). external media interface in a die stack, this external interface is typically located in the bottom die of the stack. For the test equipment to be able to provide control stimuli and to receive responses from the various die, the stack, co the underlying die is required to provide test access to the die currently being tested. “

An IEEE 3-D-DfT standardization working group was established in 2011 by Erik Jan Marinissen, Scientific Director at IMEC in Leuven, Belgium, and served as its first chair. In recent years, Adam Cron, chief research and development engineer at Synopsys design team, has been the driving force behind today’s working group chairman.

Amit Sanghani, vice president of engineering at Synopsys Design Group in Mountain View, California, said: “3-D-IC is an important technology to deliver the next wave of innovation as the industry scale exceeds 7nm. Suppliers with DfT dotted architectures.

The new standard consists of three basic elements. (1) DWR, the matrix wrapper register: scan chains on the stack of each die in the stack to enable the modular testing of the internal elements of each die and the interconnection between each pair of adjacent die. (2) SCM, the serial control mechanism: a one-bit test control mechanism that transmits instructions to the stack to control the test modes of the various wrappers. (3) FPP, the optional flexible parallel port, i.e., a scalable multi-bit access mechanism for efficiently transporting up and down the die stack, large volumes of data typically associated with the production test. While DWR and SCM are based on existing DfT standards, FPP is truly innovative for IEEE Std 1838.

Wolfgang Meyer, senior director of the R&D team at Cadence Design Systems in San Jose, California, USA, says: “A DfT standard such as IEEE Std 1838 is important to the industry. In addition, EDA suppliers such as Cadence , can focus their tool support on architectures that comply with the new standard. It is good that there is some user-specific scalability with the template, as the 3-D-IC field is so wide the rigid standard of one size does not it would work. “

Junlin Huang, director of a strong DfT team at HiSilicon, China, says: “Every year we do DfT insertion and automated test prototyping (ATPG) for dozens of very large and complex digital chip designs with advanced technologies. Now, these products are starting to use 3-D technology and the DfT team must be ready to handle the related DfT and ATPG challenges. IEEE Std 1838 will help us with this task.

From February 2020, the new IEEE Std 1838 standard will be available through IEEE Xplore to IEEE standard subscribers as well as to market to everyone else.

