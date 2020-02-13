The new song by Shalmali Kholgade, Kalle Kalle, is a perfect Valentine’s gift for all single people!

Pop singer Shalmali Kholgade feels that being single defines happiness and fun, and is celebrating the emotion through her latest single “Kalle Kalle”.

The song celebrates single, fierce and fun women. The song talks about being independent without complexes and living a life without limits.

Shalmali Kholgade’s new song, Kalle Kalle, is the perfect Valentine’s gift for all single people!

“Kalle kalle” is really my way of telling singles all over the world that they should be proud of everything they are and know that there is no need to wait for a charming prince or the girl of your dreams to take it out on you. “He said Shalmali.

“Being single is happiness, it’s fun, it’s energetic and with‘ Kalle lalle we celebrate all that and much more. I danced as I had never danced before for this song and I can’t thank Caeser enough, sir, “he added.

In the video of the song, Shalmali Kholgade plays the choreographed rhythms by Caesar Gonsalves of the popular Bollywood duo, Bosco-Caesar. The music video will be released on February 14.

“When I first choreographed Shalmali for a live performance, I knew she was a phenomenal dancer.” Although we didn’t have enough time to shoot the track, she simply killed her. His passion for his trade is unmatched and redefines songs and dances for musical artists with this song, ”said Caeser speaking about the song, presented by Big Bang Music.

“In Big Bang, we want to redefine pop culture in the country and I can’t possibly think of anyone but Shalmali to lead this movement.” Here we urge all single women to forget men and celebrate single life with “Kalle kalle,” said Gaurav Wadhwa, CEO and co-founder of Big Bang Music.

