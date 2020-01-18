The new reality show from Nat Geo sounds so extreme

Nat Geo is ready to make The Amazing Race look like a quick weekend away.

Race to the Center of the Earth is a brand new series with four teams of three, each starting in a different corner of the earth and all racing to a floating buoy in the Pacific with a million dollars.

Unlike The Amazing Race, these teams do not travel in the same locations and participate in the same challenges. They each have their own individual challenges, and they don’t eat weird things or convince themselves to bungee. These competitors have to climb huge cliffs, pull through blizzards, cross extremely high bridges and in fact make their way through some of the most extreme pieces of nature that producers could find, trying to show off “the beauty of our world.” “

The teams start at four different locations: Canada, South America, Southeast Asia and Russia.

Some of the producers attended the TV Critics Association press ride on Friday to talk about the show. Co-creator Elise Doganieri explained that six months of planning preceded it, with different producers assigned to each location. Producers explored and planned routes and tested each of those routes endlessly, and filming the actual series took two and a half weeks.

Co-EP Darren Bunkley said the competitors are “adventurous junkies” who all have different skills in all sorts of outdoor activities. Although they know their teammates, the individual teams do not know who they are competing against.

Of course, the routes are not all exactly the same, since they cover very different countries and terrains, but the producers are convinced that they have made journeys that feel fairly similar at the end, especially given the different types of difficult weather conditions in the different parts of the world. For example, as it is quite cold in Canada at the end of October.

You can’t pay us a million dollars for this, but you can be sure that we’ll see it for free.

Race to the Center of the Earth will premiere on Nat Geo this spring.