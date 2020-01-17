The new programming tool offers both better flight options and increased airline profits

From left, Vikrant Vaze, assistant professor of engineering at Dartmouth. Keji Wei, Ph.D. engineer Candidate while working on paper and now Senior Analyst at Saber Corporation. and Alexandre Jacquillat, assistant professor of research and business statistics at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Credit: Thayer School of Engineering in Dartmouth

Researchers from Dartmouth and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed an original approach to flight planning, which, if implemented, could lead to a significant increase in the profits of airlines and more flights aligned with flights. passenger preferences. The approach is presented in a document entitled “Development of Airline Program and Fleet Assignment with the Selection of Passengers”, recently published in Transport science, the leading magazine in the field of transport analysis.

Some of the most critical decision-making steps of airlines worldwide are based on tools that do not fully integrate passenger preferences and flight scheduling dynamics, resulting in lost profits and unhappy passengers, according to the authors. The new paper uses 2016 data from Alaska Airlines to introduce an initial integrated optimization approach for integrated flight schedules and fleet allocation, while taking into account passenger preferences such as departure time.

Beyond ticket prices, perhaps the biggest thing airline passengers care about is the ease of flight schedules, however, due to the relative computational complexity, no one really tried to completely redesign a non-airline’s flight schedule. to take into account passenger preference, “said co-author Vikrant Vaze, an assistant professor of engineering at Dartmouth.” This paper does just that, proposing a comprehensive mathematical model More and a new algorithm to solve it by aligning schedules to passenger preferences, in turn maximizing the profits of the airline. “

A flexible and integrated approach to the model would allow airlines to increase the number of passengers on single service routes and thus dramatically increase overall single service revenue and total operating profit compared to the more advanced approaches used. present in the industry. In addition, the document suggests that an airline using this approach will experience a significant increase in market share.

The first author was Keji Wei, who was a Ph.D. Candidate at Dartmouth While studying, he received the Anne Valicek Award from the Airline Team of the International Federation of Business Research Agencies (AGIFORS) last fall for his work on this work. Wei is now a senior research analyst at Saber Corporation, a leading provider of technology solutions in the travel industry.

In addition to Wei and Vaze, the document was co-signed by Alexandre Jacquillat, assistant professor of research and business statistics at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

The authors note that the document does not take into account factors such as business strategy and aircraft commands because the data is not available, as well as the availability of airport doors and available positions for simplification purposes. However, the approach is designed to be adaptable and useful for a variety of strategic planning decisions by large airlines with a realistic computing budget.

Vaze is currently developing a monitoring document that will integrate revenue management estimates into fleet planning and assignment.

