Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sport

Cleveland Browns recipient Odell Beckham has not yet turned himself up to the police following an arrest warrant, and the New Orleans district attorney is not satisfied.

A warrant was issued for Beckham’s actions in the LSU dressing room after the Tigers defeated Clemson for the College Football National Championship.

While the team celebrated in the locker room, Beckham, a former LSU star, seemed to hit a security guard on the butt (see here). This policeman was so upset that he resisted the urge to hit Beckham and wanted to arrest him immediately.

On Friday, New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro announced that he hopes Beckham will surrender so that this “silly” matter can end.

“I would hope that he would turn around so that this matter could be settled,” Cannizzaro said via Cleveland.com Mary Kay Cabot.

He continued, making a harsh comment on how Beckham’s actions led to the spotlight being averted by the LSU championship.

“It is very worrying for me, I will be very honest with you about this,” said Cannizzaro, who will decide whether to prosecute Beckham. “At a time when I think we should be celebrating, probably one of the biggest football teams in America’s history, probably one of the best quarterbacks we’ve ever seen in that country’s history, a great coaching staff if the whole focus should be lie on these young men and their achievements. Unfortunately, we see this as very, very stupid and inappropriate from someone who has now caused the entire focus of a festival to be sanctioned and reviewed now by the LSU, the SEC, the NCAA, the NFL and now ours Police department and ultimately from this office. “

Finally Cannizzaro said: “As a citizen, I am disturbed and somehow disturbed by this event.”

His thoughts are likely to resonate with many Tigers fans in Louisiana.