‘The New Mutants’ photos reveal a fresh look at Dani Moonstar from Blu Hunt

New photos offer fans their latest take on Blu Hunt as Dani Moonstar in The New Mutants.

The latest entry from 20th Century Studios in the X-Men film series is The New Mutants, a more horror-focused film based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name. Among the cast of young newcomers to the X-Men film series is Blu Hunt as Dani Moonstar, a character commonly known in the comics as Psyche with a range of paranormal abilities.

Now two new photos offer fans a fresh look at Blu Hunt as Dani Moonstar in The New Mutants, while an additional image of a necklace seems to tease Demon Bear. You can view the message below to view the latest photos of Blu Hunt as Dani Moonstar in The New Mutants.

dani moonstar. Do not be afraid. pic.twitter.com/LZkAy4lMZQ

– New mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) 4 February 2020

Here is the official summary for The New Mutants:

20th Century Fox presents in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment ‘The New Mutants’, an original horror thriller in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange events begin to occur, both their new mutant skills and their friendships will be tested as they fight to make it alive.

Directed by Josh Boone from a script he wrote with Knate Lee, The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga.

The new mutants will be released in cinemas on 3 April 2020.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

