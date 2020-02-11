The new ‘More American’ Air Force One from Trump is a shame for the name

Image: Jason Torchinsky / Jalopnik

Since the Kennedy administration, the light blue and white jet that the president carries is more than just transportation for American leadership. It has been a symbol of that leadership. An internationally oriented, progressive ethos infused with modernism and internationalism. But now the White House is more America First than American Century and Air Force One gets a new look.

A publication by the Air Force that was announced yesterday as part of the Ministry of Defense budget 2021 has confirmed what we have been afraid of for months. The next aircraft that will serve as Air Force One, which the Ministry of Defense hopes to have in service by 2024, will have a new livery supposedly designed by President Trump to look “more American”. The new paint means that the Air Force is abolishing the classic modernist schedule that we have known for decades. And to be honest, I think the new one looks terrible.

The Department of Defense included this image of the livery of the new aircraft in its budget application for 2021. Image: US Department of Defense

The new aircraft, officially referred to as VC-25Bs as soon as they receive a presidential change, will be based on Boeing’s 747-8 and are scheduled to replace the 747-200B-based VC-25As in use since Ronald Reagan’s presidency to be. The plan to buy new planes has been in the works since the Obama administration, but now we have confirmation that the new jets will not only be new, they will also have a new look.

The planes from the Reagan era are indeed due for replacement. They have seen heavy use since they were introduced at the end of the Cold War and have flown around the world in support of diplomatic missions and summits, while America found itself a solitary superpower. After that long lifespan, they become expensive to use (just like most 747s in commercial service) and the Air Force has decided that it is time to put them in the meadow.

Given the fact that those planes were built to conform to a decades-long traditional paint scheme, the color change is particularly shocking and shows how determined the Trump government is to fundamentally change the way America presents itself abroad.

To understand why this new paint scheme is so offensive, it is worth learning how the classic light blue, white and gray design came about for the first time. It has much more significance than just tradition and the fact that it was sent to the boneyard during President Trump’s term says a lot.

The planes that the presidents have used since the Kennedy term all have the same basic color that was designed in 1962 by the famous modernist industrial designer Raymond Loewy. That immediately recognizable paint scheme became a signifier of American diplomacy during the Cold War and the period thereafter. That legacy was not only a side effect of the visibility of the aircraft in service, it was a deliberate attempt to use aesthetics as part of the US power projection abroad that spanned various government agencies and forms of expression.

You see, when the first Loewy-liveried planes (the 707-based VC-137s) came into presidential use during the presidency of President Kennedy, the Foreign Ministry and the office of the presidency were already working together to get a picture of Cultivate America as a leader in all areas. After all, it was the American century, and if the United States were to make up for its reform of the world order after the Second World War, they would have to make sure everyone knew it.

The idea was to use the avant-garde as a way to demonstrate what American freedoms and values ​​could offer on the world stage. A really excellent book, called Cold War Modernists by historian Greg Barnhisel, explains the whole story: the State Department collaborated with world-famous modernist architects to bring an impressive, sometimes even challenging, design to capitals around the world. These embassies filled reading rooms with books that critics admired as the best that America had to offer, but some congressmen (including Joe McCarthy) wanted to ban them. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs toured modern dancer Martha Graham and jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong to show that American taste was as refined as any other, and they even secretly published magazines with a high eyebrow for the European public, which had legitimacy of American voices in left leaning intellectually claimed circles to tilt Western Europe away from the Iron Curtain. If America were to face a comprehensive ideology such as communism, it needed its own philosophical and aesthetic ethos to gather the West behind it. It found one in modernism.

If presidents of the United States, in their capacity of “leader of the free world” (whatever that means), were to use all that energy when they were standing at an airport, ready to greet the enemy in diplomatic embrace, a flagship whose appearance could symbolize the connection of these intoxicating ideas with the brutal power projection of American industrial and military power. They needed Air Force One.

Photo: American Air Force

The VC-137Cs were at the same time a normal civil jumbo jet (the use of Pan-Am-like light blue was far from coincidence) but also clearly marked as a full member of the US Air Force fleet, and at the same time could conjure up American international economic influence in the form of a Pan-Am Clipper as well as the phantom of American nuclear energy. The 707 with its quad engines mounted on the pylon also didn’t look that different from a nuclear-armed B-52 to an untrained eye. And all of this was a deliberate attempt to accentuate the aesthetic power of presidential journeys through the Kennedy administration.

Of course, presidents had been traveling in the air for decades by the time the early 60s rolled around, suddenly or not. The planes they used were largely part of a pool of Boeing 707-based C-137 Stratoliners that were used for all sorts of government activities. It was only when Kennedy took office that presidential transport took on this symbolic role, and it was under his leadership that Raymond Loewy’s sense of design was used.

This red, white and gray color scheme on the C-137 Stratoliners didn’t look terrible, but it wasn’t what Kennedy had in mind. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The planes designed by Loewy were carefully devised in consultation with Jack and Jackie himself. Although the interior proposals of the first pair were largely taken over by Loewy (cubic paintings by Braque adorned the cabin at launch, according to some of Loewy’s papers), the exterior was another problem.

Although the Kennedys were on board for the broad vision of Loewy, JFK and Loewy clashed with different details. The fonts that the Kennedys chose for the external letters were too “Yankee” for Loewy, and the application of the presidential seal on the plane seemed flashy to the designer, but the president insisted. Ultimately, the seal would be removable and placed only if the first passenger of the aircraft, the President of the United States, were on board.

Unfortunately, Kennedy only managed to use the plane shortly before his murder, where the plane would gain even more symbolic value. It was on one of the VC-137C’s that Lyndon Johnson took his oath in Dallas that fateful day. From that moment on, the plane was just as much a symbol of presidency as the White House, a sort of mobile projection of authority, but also the stability and resilience of the office.

President Nixon arrives in Beijing in February 1972. Image: U.S. National Archives (Flickr)

Since then, the image of Air Force One on the asphalt when presidents arrived for summit meetings with foreign leaders has become a feature of the image processing that diplomatic efforts entail, especially when the circumstances are shaky. This was so deeply understood by administration officials that President Nixon had rescheduled his famous arrival in Beijing to meet President Mao so that he could be strikingly photographed while descending from his plane during the day. Arriving in the harsh cold of Beijing, the plane was truly a symbol of what the West represented, especially when it moved up the lines of Ushanka-hated Chinese soldiers who formed the guard of honor.

The aircraft has indeed undergone some changes during its lifetime, such as a special “throne” seat for Lyndon Johnson, for example. The livery remained virtually the same by both the Democratic and Republican administrations and was even modified for the 747-based replacement aircraft during the Reagan years because the symbolic importance was too strong to mess with.

One of the VC-25As lands in Toledo, Ohio. Photo: American Air Force

Was this public diplomacy now watertight? Of course not. While Western Europe and other parts of the world may have been charmed by the American high-brow culture, other parts of the world saw American cultural exports as merely an appendix of imperial and capitalist power. It is no surprise that when the Islamic Revolution separated Iran from the Ameican-shah in 1979, Ayatollah Khomeini shared the cultural influence of America just as strongly as his conventional foreign policy efforts on the international stage.

Back home, cultural critics such as Michiko Kakutani of the New York Times feared that the American attempt to project her identity around the world would have harmful consequences at home. As America claimed in the post-Cold War period with an even greater attack on cultural exports, Kakutani wrote in 1997, the decline in quality served as “the reinforcement of our global role, not only as cultural imperialists, but also as cultural imperialists with bad taste. “

Even Joseph Nye, a Harvard political theorist who coined the term “soft power” to describe the types of non-coercive diplomatic policies that America has long applied, mourned the decline of the concept in 2004 during the Bush years. Although the Air Force One remained the flagship of American leadership on the world stage, the cultural reinforcement behind it was already beginning to falter.

But that is nothing compared to the way they have withered recently. During this government, the power of international standards and institutions that have been legitimized by US participation appears to have declined even more. Is the United States still participating in multilateral summits such as the G-7? Certainly. Does President Trump meet foreign leaders? Of course. But they seem far from the days when a visit from an American president represented the participation of an “adult” in foreign affairs. At multilateral meetings, the President is being mocked openly by Allied leaders and even bilateral summits, who might be thought to prevent controversy, have fallen from what we were used to under other governments.

President Trump waves in front of Air Force One. Photo: The White House (Flickr)

For example, the meetings of Trump with Kim Jong Un from North Korea, although they created an exciting news cycle, do not seem to have achieved much. It seems that building a report on Twitter alone is much less successful than a cooperative diplomatic effort that is coordinated between agencies. When Nixon went to China, months of contact at a lower level resulted in a meaningful but highly choreographed visit that resulted in major policy changes. The North Korea summits, on the other hand, seem to have been forgotten, as the current Presidency faces new challenges to its credibility every day.

Despite these challenges, it seems clear that President Trump understands the symbolic meaning of Air Force One. He called his personal 757 Trump Force One for a long time and used it with great effect during campaign meetings in the run-up to the 2016 elections. As president, he circulated the VC-25s to meetings at home and abroad, he used journeys on the plane with him as an important root in maintaining the support of Republican colleagues, and he even routinely used the plane as a campaigning footer after criticizing President Obama for doing the same.

Taking all this into consideration, it makes sense that President Trump would use the new design as an opportunity to leave his mark on the image of the presidency. When he showed a conceptual model of the replacement aircraft in June, President Trump told the press that “baby blue does not suit us.” Instead, he wanted something “more American.” But does the new look really look ‘more American? “That’s only if you believe that America is starting to look like the way things around Trump worked before he took office.

Serious. Take a good look at that new color scheme. Does it remind you of something? I’ll give you a hint.

The new design is very similar to an inverted version of the livery that adorns its private aircraft, the top of the aircraft painted white, the belly blue and a stripe of red and (of course) gold along the length of the vessel between the two. Seriously, just exchange the black for blue and turn it over. It leaves the modernist image and ethos that Kennedy and Loewy had in mind for both the aircraft and the country as a whole. When we consider it in the context of budget cuts and cultural changes that have affected the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it seems that ethos has long since disappeared from the rest of American foreign policy philosophy.

Although the change of livery is probably the most important because of what it conveys about changes in the country’s foreign policy priorities, at least one member of Congress has expressed more direct concern about how changing the design of the new aircraft can affect costs. When the new designs were first shown in public as a kind of test balloon, Connecticut’s Democratic Congressman Joe Courtney introduced a change in defense spending legislation that involved the purchase of the new jets to require approval from Congress of any changes in the appearance of the aircraft. The measure was not taken out of the committee, but it does show that there was at least an institutional pushback in the idea of ​​changing the classic look.

That this is a 2021 budget for a roll-out in 2024, this aircraft would not be implemented in a Trump presidency and there is room to dream that it would not even be approved in one. But it’s a real possibility and worth looking at, regardless.

Interestingly, before his election, Trump once campaigned to reduce the cost of the next series of aircraft serving as presidential transportation. He placed Boeing on the campaign track for the expected costs of the new aircraft and threatened to cancel the order. Since then, however, the President seems to have put aside all budgetary concerns about the project in favor of his new vision of the appearance of the aircraft.

All this suggests that the Trump government has set its priorities to leave its mark on the visual impact of the federal government by rejecting or removing any instance of an internationalist or modernist design, ideally also making it difficult for one of the changes from his government to be undone later. If this plane flies in 2024, it may carry another president, perhaps someone who does his best to make up for the scandal-ridden administration of a deposed president. Even if President Trump is re-elected, he will in any case be replaced shortly after the planes have been taken into use, but the plane he designed is likely to live on. Those currently employed are, after all, almost forty years old.

The confirmation that the new jets will have the Trump-designed scheme comes shortly after plans for an executive order for which new federal courthouses must comply with more traditional guidelines and shun modern design have been announced. The president claims “to make Federal buildings beautiful again” with the implementation order. But between the courthouses and his new planes, it looks like he’s doing his best to make the entire federal government look even better for generations than ever.

The grim view of the situation is that Trump’s design is the Air Force One that we deserve, one that openly demonstrates its consolidation of executive power and the ugliness of our foreign policy. It is a visual representation of Trump destroying institutional power to consolidate it around his person. But it hurts that we cannot dream of a more thoughtful, hospitable, more inclusive and optimistic diplomatic beacon, something that Trump does almost everything he can prevent.

