The year is 2020. Myspace is dead.

You go to Facebook just to stalk your school friends, and you turn your eyes to your aunt’s extreme right posts and how “children these days” are ruining everything, and climate change is not real. Scroll through ‘See’ until you are surprised that you are wasting your time and close the application.

On Instagram you feel a little safer. You are among younger masses who actually discuss how to reverse the effects of climate change, and share TikTok videos and discuss black humor. Are you at home.

But you can’t stay home forever, so you should look for work on LinkedIn, put on your best professional self and speak in a language that will impress your English teacher. And hey, if you’re looking for a job, why don’t you look for love too? Hi tinder

Now, what would happen if four of your favorite applications were in the format that you knew best? A meme Each application represents how you feel, with a picture of you. Now exists.

Dolly Patron, American singer and songwriter, with a single Instagram post, started the meme trend that features four versions of you, one for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

LinkedIn is bleak, waiting for your melancholy aura to attract employers to hire you in their boring work. Facebook is fooling yourself so that your family members snoop do not find your photos with alcohol. On Instagram, you are the best you have been. And in Tinder, you’re the only one who would definitely want Superlike!

The trend soon attracted everyone, including celebrities who joined. From the cast of The Office and Late Night star Mindy Kaling to Hulk-smash superhero Avengers Mark Ruffalo and Scandal star Kerry Washington to It: Chapter Two actress Jessica Chastain and Buffy the Vampire star Slayer Sarah Michelle Gellar talks about how host Ellen got into the meme.

Even the famous dogs and the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art joined the trend!

