The new luggage collection “Open Story” from Target looks like a luxury line

Scroll to view more pictures

After my carry-on suitcase finally fell apart last year, I had an excuse to buy a new piece of luggage. The only problem was that luggage that looks nice and doesn’t fall apart when you get out is damn expensive. Ultimately, I turned to Target to find my ideal suitcase at an unbeatable price. Part of me, however, wishes I had waited because Target’s new luggage collection, Open Story, is as luxurious as it is affordable. BRB, book a vacation now.

The Open Story collection comprises a total of 40 different luggage and travel accessories. Colors like gold and black are offered regardless of the season, but there are also colors (purple, wrought iron and cedar) that will not be available until October 2020. More seasonal colors will also be available later. Whether you prefer a classic look or want to see your suitcase as the figurehead in these Instagram photos, there is a piece of inexpensive luggage for your next vacation.

The entire line was also designed in-house, so you are guaranteed this classic target price. “Our guests enjoy traveling and we are pleased that our new luggage brand offers them a high quality range at pure target prices, with which we can fill in a white area within the category. Open Story represents the magic of Tar-zhay and the power of our own brands, and we hope that all of our guests will love these items during the busy spring travel season and for years to come, ”said Julie Guggemos, Senior Vice President and Chief Design Officer at Target.

The collection costs between $ 19.99 and $ 179.99, so even the most expensive items are under $ 200. There are also luxurious details, such as built-in USB ports and spinner wheels, to counteract stressful travel situations. Basically, as always, Target thought of everything.

From February 9, you can buy the Open Story luggage collection in the Target Stores and online on February 13. If you don’t know what to give a loved one for Valentine’s Day, this collection may be your salvation. Of course, I won’t judge you if you just want a few pieces for you. This collection is pretty darn good.