The new look from Minnesota Timberwolves has a franchise record of 26 threes

Photo: Minnesota Timberwolves / Twitter

The Minnesota Timberwolves gave a good glimpse of their cultural change last night when they hit the LA Clippers (115-142). Saunder’s team set a franchise record of 26 threes after 13 losses.

Malik Beasley, who traveled from Denver as part of the four-team trade on Wednesday, scored 24 points in his first career and got 10 double-double rebounds. In addition, he scored the best seven threes of his career in an almost perfect debut.

In addition, Jordan McLaughlin was the only point guard available to achieve a career level of 24 points and 11 assists. Karl-Anthony Towns, who ended the game with a triple double (22p., 13reb., 9as.), Had his first victory with his team since November.

The Timberwolves had seven new players in their roster last night. D’Angelo Russel made his debut because of a quad bruise.

A deeper insight into the record performance of the Timberwolves from the 3-point range this evening:

They met 18 contested 3-point FGs, 5 more than any other team against LAC this season

24 of their 26 3-point FGs were supported, most in NBA history.

Malik Beasley struck a career 7 3-point FGs pic.twitter.com/0ZFWMjlC5i

– ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 9, 2020