Final Fantasy VII Remake is likely to be the most exciting video game release of the modern era.

Although it’s hard to imagine that a game could ever live up to the absurd hype levels, every new reveal – be it gameplay material, summoning animations or character trailers – seems somehow better than the last one.

Most recently, Final Fantasy VII Remake’s official Twitter account revealed a new piece of art that will most likely appear on promotional materials that appear before the game launches on April 10th. It’s an absolutely awesome picture, but more importantly, the new key art uses its limited space to tell so much about the world and characters of Final Fantasy VII.

In this single picture the whole dynamic of the story is brought to life. Shinra headquarters, the center of the Shinra Electric Power Company, is in the dark behind our heroes – a group of eco-terrorists and renegades who oppose the underhanded Shinra socio-political influence that is actively ruining lives and destroying the planet. On a broken bridge over the Midgar slums, they look into the distance from their place.

Cloud, former SOLDIER for Shinra and current mercenary, is the focus of his legendary motorcycle. Aerith, the mysterious flower girl chased by Shinra, is closest to Cloud. Their physical closeness in the picture, which is closer than any other figure, implies the romantic nature of their relationship. Barret and Tifa, staunch eco-terrorists working to save the planet from Shinra’s misdeeds, step up behind them. Finally, Red XIII, the lion-like creature rescued by the group from Shinra’s secret laboratory, hangs by the side and hopes to return to its headquarters in a canyon outside the city.

They look hopeful, maybe even confident, that a bright future is within their reach – a future free from Shinra’s shadow and the evils of untested capitalism. All our heroes have to do is take back that future. In this sense, Final Fantasy VII is perhaps more up to date than it was 23 years ago.

