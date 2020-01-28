The new hero Ancient One has been revealed alongside his skills

NetEase has teased the next new hero coming to Marvel Super War. Test Ancient One’s skills before it arrives on January 30th.

The next new hero for Marvel Super War is Doctor Strange on his heels. And who could participate better than his mentor Ancient One?

Sorcerer Supreme – Ancient One will arrive on the Marvel Super War battlefield on Thursday, January 30th. Prior to its release, NetEase released a gameplay video that showed their skills.

At first glance, it appears to be quite strong. As a master of the mystical arts, the old man manipulates the powers of magic to harm her enemies and gain an edge on the battlefield.

She has a teleportation ability and can clone as a distraction. Perhaps her most interesting skill is one in which she swaps places with an enemy. When played correctly, it can lead to amazing games and an advantage in engagements.

Ancient One will be the second character in a row in the energy class after the release of Doctor Strange, who arrived alongside Season One. I have to admit, I’m a little surprised to see another energy class character so soon, especially since there are already 10 others. Given that there are currently only six Marksman and five support heroes in the game, I thought NetEase would certainly complement them.

Instead, Ancient One meets Iron Man, Loki, Storm, Magneto, Jubilee, Scarlet Witch, Iceman, Emma Frost, Human Torch and Doctor Strange. She is the 46th character in the game and the fourth new hero added since its launch. Namor and Ghost were the other two.

With the release of Doctor Strange and Ancient One, some believe that Wong may be the next hero to be released. Others want more X-Men to be added to the game. The first season trailer seemed to indicate that Wolverine could come, but nothing was announced by us.

We have our own list of Marvel heroes that we would like to see in Marvel Super War. Of course, we prefer the first global launch of the game. As of now, Marvel Super War is only available in select SEA countries and there is no information about when it will be released in the US or Europe.