The new head of the US Border Patrol confirmed 'despite being a member of the controversial anti-immigrant Facebook group'

Donald Trump appointed a new head of the nation’s border agency, despite his membership in a controversial private Facebook group that frequently posted anti-immigrant comments.

The national security department announced that it would appoint Rodney Soctt to lead the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the agency that oversees the nation’s border protection.

According to Trump, critics accused him of carrying out a series of inhuman activities, including the separation of migrant children from their parents and the detention of people in difficult conditions.

The outgoing director, Carla Provost, had been pressured by politicians like Alexandria Ocassio-Cortez, after she emerged as part of a private Facebook group that often posted anti-immigrant messages.

But the new head of the agency, Rodney Scott, a. According to reports, a 27-year veteran of the agency and who helped oversee the prototype trials of the Trump border wall in his role as head of the San Diego sector, was also a member of the Facebook group.

1/20

Prototypes for President Trump’s border wall are being demolished.

AP

2/20

U.S. Customs and Border Protection. UU. He had built the eight 30-foot steel and concrete models near San Diego on the border between Mexico and the US. UU.

Reuters

3/20

A 2018 report from the Government Accountability Office found that the construction challenges presented by the four concrete models would be “extensive” and those presented by two of the other models would be “substantial.”

Reuters

4/20

Trump was intended to choose his favorite of the designs after the tests had been completed.

AFP / Getty

5/20

The president has not yet commented.

AFP / Getty

6/20

The construction of each prototype cost between $ 300,000 and $ 500,000 and is being demolished to make way for the San Diego Secondary Wall project, which will see up to 14 miles of barrier under construction to support the existing steel fence.

AP

20/7

The new barrier will not employ the design of any of the prototypes, but will be built with the preferred steel bollards that make up the current section of the wall in San Diego.

Reuters

8/20

The new secondary barrier that is being built near San Diego.

Reuters

09/20

Rubble of one of the demolished prototypes.

Reuters

10/20

A prototype steel wall.

AFP / Getty

11/20

A prototype wall made of a mixture of steel and concrete.

AFP / Getty

12/20

A prototype wall made of a mixture of steel and concrete.

AFP / Getty

13/20

A prototype concrete wall

AFP / Getty

14/20

A prototype steel wall.

AFP / Getty

15/20

A prototype concrete wall

AFP / Getty

16/20

A prototype concrete wall

AFP / Getty

17/20

A prototype concrete wall

AFP / Getty

18/20

A digger approaches the prototype wall.

AFP / Getty

19/20

Aerial view of the prototypes of the wall on the border between the United States and Mexico after they were shot down

AFP / Getty

20/20

An aerial view showing Tijuana, Mexico on the left and prototypes of demolished walls on the right

AFP / Getty

The president visited the sector in 2018, and was photographed with Scott, and images of the prototypes.

ProPublica was, last summer, the first to reveal the existence of the private group, in which current and former CBP agents “joked” about the death of migrants, and made threatening comments about Democrats like Ms. Ocasio Cortez, who had accused the agency of executing “concentration camps.”

Then, The Intercept reported that Mrs. Provost was a member of the group, something that was bound before a congress in Washington.

He said at the hearing that he did not know that he was a member of the group and that he had alerted the professional responsibility office of his organization when he did.

People climb the US border wall in seconds, even though Trump insists that “you can’t climb”

“I am as outraged as everyone else when it comes to the statements made on that page,” he said.

The Intercept report said Scott was also a member of the group. The Washington Examiner quoted a CBP official as saying that even if he had not published anything inappropriate, his membership was as worrisome as that of others.

“You had a group of agents that were members … they went and left (when the story was learned),” the official said.

“Rodney Scott was the only one who did not leave the Facebook page. His attitude was: “I did nothing wrong.” His attitude was: “Who cares?” His attitude was: “You know what? This is freedom of expression.”

The CBP did not immediately respond to The Independent’s questions about Mr. Scott’s group membership.

In a statement on his appointment, Mark Moran, the acting commissioner of the CBP, said: “Chief Scott is the absolute incarnation of the border patrol motto” Honor first, “and I am sure that under his leadership, men and women of the CBP will be well served, the laws of this nation will be enforced and our borders will be secured. ”

