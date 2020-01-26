The new US Space Force UU. Pentagon is not Star Trek Starfleet Command, but its logos have a striking similarity.

President Donald Trump unveiled the Space Force logo on Friday, writing on Twitter that he had consulted with leaders and military designers before presenting the blue and white symbol, which features an arrowhead shape centered on a planetary background and surrounded by the words: “United States Space Force” and “Department of the Air Force”.

The logo, which bears the 2019 date in Roman numerals, is also similar in design to that of the Air Force Space Command, from which the Space Force was created by the legislation Trump signed last month.

The Space Force is the first new military service since the Air Force was created in 1947. Its main objective is to improve the protection of American satellites and other space assets, rather than putting warriors in orbit to fight in space. extraterrestrial The idea became a regular line of applause for Trump in his political demonstrations. Originally I wanted a Space Force that was “separate but equal” from the Army, Navy and Air Force, but instead Congress made it part of the Air Force Department.

After consulting with our Great Military Leaders, designers and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Army! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

“After consulting with our Great Military Leaders, designers and others, I am pleased to present the new logo of the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Army!” Trump wrote.

Star Trek fans rushed to point out the tremendous similarity between the two logos.

Swell, now taxpayers can pay lawyers when Paramount and the Roddenberry estate sue him … pic.twitter.com/hd7RM20BYZ

– Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) January 24, 2020

pic.twitter.com/j1A1yDcTOy

– Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2020

Geeze … where did you get the idea of ​​the logo, Dotard? pic.twitter.com/QLnOwtntYl

– Gordon Titcomb (@leGordn) January 24, 2020

George Takei, who played Mr. Sulu in the original “Star Trek” television series and movies, tweeted in response: “Ahem. We are waiting for some royalties from this.”

