The new Cadillac Escalade can drive itself News

(CNN) – The new Cadillac Escalade, which was unveiled Tuesday at an event in Hollywood, California, will drive itself on major highways – without the driver having to hold the wheel or put his foot on the pedals.

The Cadillac Escalade 2021 offers an updated version of the Cadillac Super Cruise system from General Motors. Made available for the first time on the CT6 sedan in 2017 and improved since then, the technology allows the driver to remove his hands from the steering wheel when the vehicle is driving on certain major highways.

The driver also does not have to operate the accelerator or brake pedal while using the system. However, a camera in the car still ensures that the driver is watching the road. A colored light bar along the top of the steering wheel rim and special sound messages inform the driver when the system is working and whether the driver should take control. Super Cruise is somewhat similar to Tesla’s Autopilot, except that Autopilot allows drivers to remove their hands from the wheel only for a short time. The autopilot also does not monitor the driver’s attention on the road.

The exterior of the new Cadillac Escalade has retained the famous large grill of the model.

With the latest software updates, GM has also added the option to safely change lanes when requested using the turn signal lever. The vehicle now also moves slightly over its lane when driving past large vehicles such as trucks. Previously, Super Cruise kept the car in the middle of its lane, which, when tested by CNN Business, sometimes felt uncomfortable with much larger vehicles.

GM said the updated Super Cruise system will be available on other Cadillac models later this year.

The introduction of the new Escalade on Tuesday evening came after recent revelations from the new Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon. The three large SUV models from GM are closely linked and will be built in the same factory for final assembly in Arlington, Texas.

The biggest differences between the Escalade and the other two models are on the inside. Instead of the usual meter cluster, the Escalade has a large OLED or organic light-emitting diode, a screen that is bent towards the driver. A small screen for critical driver information is nested in a much larger screen with controls for things such as the radio. The screens have the pixel density of a high-definition television and are so bright that they don’t need the usual shroud that goes over the gauges of most cars to protect them from sunlight, according to GM.

With the Super Cruise system from Cadillac, which will be available on the new Escalade, the vehicle can drive hands-free on major highways.

Courtesy General Motors

The new Escalade also offers augmented reality navigation with three-dimensional audio signals. A view of the road is displayed on the large OLED screen for the driver. Arrows with directions for turning only appear at the location on the road where the maneuver should take place. At the same time, voice announcements about upcoming turns will sound like they are coming from the side where the turn should be taken. The voice also seems to come closer to the driver when the turn is approached. The effect provides the driver with additional information about the direction and location of an upcoming maneuver. The function can be switched off.

Outside, the new Escalade looks like an update to the current model, with more chiseled styling. For the first time, a Sport version is offered on the Escalade with the grill and other exterior decorations in black instead of shiny chrome. Large 22-inch wheels are standard equipment, as well as an automatic transmission with 10 gears.

The standard engine will be a 6.2-liter V8, while for the first time a diesel engine will be offered as an option. Just like the Tahoe and Yukon, the new Escalade also has an independent rear suspension for better ride and handling. The basic model will also be slightly longer than before, allowing more passenger space, especially in the third row, and more cargo space.

The Escalade will be for sale this summer. GM has not yet announced prices, but currently available models start at around $ 75,000.

