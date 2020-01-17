Too often a large band releases their new single and you can’t help but think that they composed it – the sound is simple, the lyrics are colored by number, and the song, although intended for the Top 40, is ultimately meaningless. BTS’s “Black Swan” is just the opposite.

Even from a group like BTS, whose exceptional talent has been proven over and over again, “Black Swan” sounds like a revelation. It’s one of those rare songs that seems to exist on an almost entirely emotional level. Dark notes of opening strings with vocal performances tinged with melancholy and with a distant and layered sound design, “Black Swan” strikes you directly in the soul. You don’t need to translate the lyrics to fully understand the message – BTS is struggling with the pressures of stardom and burnout, and this song is a way to wrestle with their own identity as artists. .

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPkBdEysvtI (/ integrated)

But while the standard release of the song is exceptional, “Black Swan” shines particularly bright (or perhaps dark) in its orchestral variant. Here, BTS has partnered with MN Dance Company to create a haunting art film that expresses their struggle through interpretive dance.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGbuUFRdYqU (/ integrated)

The video begins with a quote from American dance legend Martha Graham: “A dancer dies twice – once when they stop dancing, and this first death is the most painful.” This quote feeds the heart of BTS fears: if their art no longer satisfies them, what is left? Is there any sense in creating art to which they feel ambivalent, or is it better to let yourself, proverbially, die? Orchestral music crosses an abandoned room in the shopping center. The voices of BTS sound dissonant in the empty space, while the shirtless lead wrestles with six other dancers dressed in black – the manifestations of his fears, or perhaps his shadows? The whole experience is, in a word, breathtaking. Make no mistake, “Black Swan”, both the song and the art film, are true masterpieces.

Beyond their new album, Map of the Soul: 7, released on February 21, it’s hard to say what’s on the horizon for BTS. If greater significance in art is left to the public who consume it, then BTS has more than proven its worth as real artists. “Black Swan” is an example of crowning musical art at the highest level. But BTS knows that its audience loves them; the real question is how do BTS members see themselves as artists.

BTS’s struggle with its own artistic identities takes on its full meaning in the context of its next global artistic project, Connect, BTS, which will present the unique artistic episodes of 22 artists in five different cities and “aims to redefine the relationships between art and music, material and immaterial, artists and their audiences, artists and artists, theory and practice. “We can only hope that through this effort, BTS will be able to rediscover the spark intern which feeds their incredible artistic talent.

