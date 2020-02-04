The new Bizzare challenge from TikTok lets users flash the phone’s camera blindly in their eyes

Several users warned that the “eye challenge” could lead people to “flash blindness.”



Social media have made life easier for many people. With a single click, people in remote areas can communicate with their loved ones around the world. However, sometimes users resort to bizarre experiments to get a grip on what can have disastrous consequences.

TikTok video sharing platform has now come into the spotlight after a dangerous trend began to circulate on the internet. Users have launched an ‘eye challenge’, in which they record videos of their eyeballs with the phone’s camera flash and then use TikTok’s S5 filter to change the color of the eyes.

According to Mirror UK, the trend emerged last summer with a TikTok user Maliabroo sharing a video where she claimed that if someone has brown eyes, the S5 filter in the app changes it to blue. Eventually her eyes turned blue.

change your eye color with 1 filter !! I always use these #browneyes #blueeyes # s5 #foryoupage #duetthis

The video has received more than 11,000 likes so far and has received more than 155 responses, has been added to the report.

Mirror UK added that the S5 filter is a preset filter on TikTok, which gives videos a blue appearance but does not change the eye color.

Several users warned that the “eye challenge” could lead people to “flash blindness.”

Imagine if every person with brown eyes liked this … (I was blind before this) #browneyes #eyes

A few days ago, an “outlet challenge” had become popular on TikTok, where part of a telephone charger was plugged into an electrical outlet and a cent was put into space to generate sparks.

