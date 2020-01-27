The new Bernie Sanders fan is probably the last person you would expect him to be.

The “Bernie Blackout” is over.

Bernie Sanders, long ignored in the Democratic race, is having a moment. In the polls, in the fundraising race and in high-profile fights with his 2020 rivals.

But a reinforcement seems more surprising than most: Donald J Trump.

Lately, Trump has tweeted about Sanders in a way that sympathizes, if he doesn’t fully support, with the Vermont senator.

“Wow! Crazy Bernie Sanders is emerging in the polls, looking great against his opponents in the Do Nothing game,” Trump wrote on January 12.

1/25 Bernie Sanders

The Vermont senator launched a second candidacy for president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary. He is running on a similar platform of democratic socialist reform.

Getty

2/25 Joe Biden

The former vice president recently faced scrutiny for inappropriately touching women, but was thought to deal well with criticism and has since maintained a leading status in national polls.

EPA

03/25 Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive Democrat and a great defender of the regulation of Wall Street.

Reuters

4/25 ABANDONED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his offer on May 16, 2019. He emerged in 2013 as a prominent voice on the left wing of his party, but struggled to build a national profile and suffered a series of political setbacks in his time as mayor.

AFP / Getty

25/5 Pete Buttigieg

The Indiana centrist mayor and war veteran would be the first openly LGBT + president in the history of the United States.

Getty

06/25 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a massive advertising purchase campaign and issued an apology for the controversial “stop and search” program that negatively impacted minority communities in New York City when he was mayor.

fake images

25/7 ABANDONED: Beto O’Rourke

The former Texas congressman formally launched his candidacy for president in March. He ran on a progressive platform, stating that the United States is driven by “big differences in opportunities and results.”

AP

08/25 Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his offer on May 14. He said: “We need to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that allows campaign money to choke people’s voices, so that we can finally fulfill the promise of a fair shot for everyone.” He also highlighted the fact that he won the governor’s seat in a red (Republican) state

Reuters

09/25 DROPPED: Cory Booker

The New Jersey Senator has focused on restoring kindness and courtesy in American politics throughout his campaign, although he has failed to guarantee the same level of support and fundraising as other senators who ran for the White House in 2020

Getty

10/25 OUT: Wayne Messam

The mayor of the city of Miramar in the Miami metropolitan area, Wayne Messam, said he intended to run on a progressive platform against the “broken” federal government. He is in favor of arms regulations and was a signatory to a letter of some 400 mayors condemning the withdrawal of President Trump from the Paris Climate Agreement

Vice News

11/25 dropped: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential candidacy in January, saying that “medical care should be a right, not a privilege”

Getty

12/25 ABANDONED: Kamala Harris

The former California attorney general was introduced to the national stage during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has backed Medicare for everyone and has proposed a significant tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

13/25 John Delaney

The Maryland congressman was the first to launch his presidential candidacy, making the announcement in 2017

AP

14/25 Tulsi Gabbard

The Hawaiian congresswoman announced her candidacy in January, but has faced difficult questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

15/25 Andrew Yang

The businessman announced his presidential candidacy promising that he would introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month to all Americans over 18.

Getty

16/25 DROPPED: Julián Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said his career has a “special meaning” for the Latino community in the United States.

Getty

17/25 DROPPED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual advisor has announced her intention to run for president. He had previously run for Congress as an independent in 2014, but was unsuccessful.

Getty

18/25 DROPPED: Eric Swalwell

One of the youngest candidates, Swalwell has served on multiple committees in the House of Representatives. He intended to make arms control central to his campaign, but he withdrew after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory.

Getty

19/25 DROPPED: Seth Moulton

Massachusetts Congressman, Moulton is a former American soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from becoming a Speaker of the House. He retired from the race after not voting well in key states

Getty

20/25 Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a Minnesota senator who received praise for her contribution to the audiences of Brett Kavanaugh.

Getty

21/25 DROPPED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been governor of Washington since 2013. His bet focused on climate change.

AFP / Getty

22/25 DROPPED: John Hickenlooper

The former Colorado governor had the goal of selling himself as an effective leader who was willing to compromise, but failed to splash the national stage.

Getty

23/25 DROPPED: Tim Ryan

The Ohio representative, Tim Ryan, conducted a campaign that depended on his working class roots, although his message did not seem to resonate among voters.

Getty

24/25 Deval Patrick

The former Massachusetts governor launched a candidacy at the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With only a few months until the first voters go to the polls, the former governor is running as a centrist and believes he can join the various voting blocks of the party.

STAN HONDA / AFP / Getty Images

25/25 Tom Steyer

Billionaire presidential Democratic nominee and philanthropist Tom Steyer has long been a Democratic donor

AFP through Getty Images

A day later, at a rally in Milwaukee, the president intervened in an irritable row between Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren. It was fast next to Bernie.

“(Warren) said Bernie said a woman can’t win. I don’t think Bernie said that,” Trump said. “Not really. It’s not the kind of thing he would say.”

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren embrace after the Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theater on July 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

But why is Trump suddenly so worried about justice? Does the president really want Bernie on the rival ticket or is he trying to undermine Sanders’ campaign with all this flattery?

After all, polls can say that Sanders would be the only candidate to beat Trump in a general election, but the president’s desire to curb Joe Biden’s campaign is now so well known that he was accused.

In fact, Trump’s fandom reached its peak when Hillary Clinton shattered Sanders in a sharp personal attack. Trump seemed personally offended.

“When Hillary says nobody likes it, nobody likes it. That’s why she lost,” Trump said during an interview with Fox Business.

He later tweeted: “They’re manipulating the elections against Bernie Sanders again, like last time, only more obviously. Very unfair, but that’s the way the Democrats play the game.”

Nomiki Konst, a political activist who worked as a national substitute for Sanders in 2016, insists that Trump is behaving well because he is afraid of Sanders’ online support and does not want Sanders to win.

“I think, privately, Trump is afraid of Bernie Sanders, in part because Sanders beat Trump in the polls,” Konst said. “What Donald Trump is not accustomed to is the supporters of Sanders and the true grassroots movement that Bernie has. If Donald Trump says he is ready to fight with Bernie Sanders, then the movement will begin to attack Donald Trump. I think is in Donald Trump’s best interest is not to choose fights with the potentially strongest Democratic candidate in Sanders. “

Others believe that Trump’s ploy is to use Bernie to further divide the undecided Democratic Party

“I don’t think it’s to raise Sanders,” says Josh Putnam, the political scientist behind the DC Frontloading HQ company.

“Instead, I think the president is more likely to try again to sow discord in the primary electorate of the Democratic Party, as well as in the Democratic general electorate of general elections.”

“It is debatable how effectively such maneuvers worked in 2016, but the truth is that Trump tried to intervene and comment on the legitimacy of the 2016 Democratic nomination process and seems to be returning to that script by 2020.”

Bernie Sanders responds to Hillary Clinton’s ‘nobody likes’ comments

Regardless of whether Trump is trying to give Sanders, one of his rivals, an advantage, or is simply trying to sow discord, Konst is skeptical about the president’s influence on undecided Democratic primary voters.

“I don’t know if Trump influences Democratic voters on the fence. I think people who are making decisions right now are trying to decide which candidates will improve their lives. Most voters think ‘who I believe, who. I think can beat this man, who do I think can transform this country for the better? “said Konst.

.