The new algorithm outperforms mainframe computer systems

Using SPA ensures that temperature prediction errors are significantly reduced compared to other methods. Photo credit: University of Mainz

The exponential growth in computer processing performance over the past 60 years could soon come to a standstill. Complex systems, such as those used in weather forecasting, require high computing capacity, but the cost of operating supercomputers to process large amounts of data can become a limiting factor.

Researchers at the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) and the Università della Svizzera italiana (USI) in Lugano in Switzerland have recently developed an algorithm that can solve complex problems with remarkable possibilities – even on a personal computer.

The exponential growth of IT will reach its limits

In the past we have seen a constant rate of acceleration of information processing performance as predicted by Moore’s law, but now it looks like this exponential growth rate is limited. New developments are based on artificial intelligence and machine learning, but the associated processes are largely unknown and understood. “Many methods of machine learning, like the very popular deep learning, are very successful, but they work like a black box, which means that we don’t know exactly what is going on. We wanted to understand how artificial intelligence works, and one better understanding of the connections, “said Professor Susanne Gerber, specialist for bioinformatics at the University of Mainz.

Together with Professor Illia Horenko, a computer expert at the Università della Svizzera italiana and Mercator Fellow at the Free University of Berlin, she has developed a technique that enables incredibly complex calculations to be carried out at low cost and with high reliability. Gerber and Horenko, together with their co-authors, summarized their concept in a recently published article entitled “Cost-effective, scalable discretization, prediction and selection of features for complex systems” Advances in science, “This method enables us to perform tasks on a standard PC that would previously have required a supercomputer,” said Horenko. In addition to weather forecasts, research sees numerous possible applications, for example in solving classification problems in bioinformatics, image analysis and medical diagnostics.

Disassemble complex systems into individual components

The paper presented is the result of many years of work to develop this new approach. According to Gerber and Horenko, the process is based on the Lego principle, according to which complex systems are broken down into discrete states or patterns. With just a few patterns or components, i. H. Three or four dozen, large amounts of data can be analyzed and their future behavior predicted. “With the SPA algorithm, we could, for example, create a data-based forecast of surface temperatures in Europe for the coming day and have a forecast error of just 0.75 degrees Celsius,” said Gerber. Everything works on a normal PC and has an error rate that is 40 percent better than the computer systems normally used by weather services and at the same time is much cheaper.

SPA or Scalable Probabilistic Approximation is a mathematically based concept. The method can be useful in various situations in which large amounts of data have to be processed automatically, for example in biology, when a large number of cells have to be classified and grouped. “What is particularly useful about the result is that we can then understand what properties were used to sort the cells,” added Gerber. Another potential area of ​​application is neuroscience. The automated analysis of EEG signals could form the basis for assessing brain status. It could even be used in breast cancer diagnosis because mammography images could be analyzed to predict the results of a possible biopsy.

“The SPA algorithm can be used in a number of areas, from the Lorenz model to the molecular dynamics of amino acids in water,” Horenko concluded. “The process is easier and cheaper, and the results are also better than with the latest state-of-the-art supercomputers.”

More information:

S. Gerber et al. Cost-effective, scalable discretization, prediction and selection of features for complex systems, Advances in science (2020). DOI: 10.1126 / sciadv.aaw0961

Provided by

University of Mainz

Quote:

Computer-aided weather forecast: new algorithm outperforms mainframe computer systems (2020, February 13)

accessed on February 13, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-computer-based-weather-algorithm-outperforms-mainframe.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.