The Netherlands are sinking and here is the reason - Mother Jones

This piece was originally published in Undark and appears here as part of ours Climate Desk partnership,

The Netherlands often stops to take selfies in front of one of the country’s more than 1,000 windmills. Then you could try one of the many cheeses that the nation is famous for. However, most do not know that these two Dutch icons are responsible for the country’s country sinking.

The windmills have been used to drain bogs for cattle breeding and agriculture in general for centuries, and this drainage – nowadays through pumping stations – causes the land to sink in some places at an average speed of 8 millimeters per year or about a millimeter – thirds Inch. (In some areas, researchers have increased this number by a few centimeters a year.)

This sinking means that in a low-lying nation, which is famous for its technology in the area of ​​the rising seas, the soil also sinks lower, which poses great problems for the structures built on it. At a certain point, building foundations begin to break, sinkholes form, roads become destabilized and the risk of flooding increases. More construction leads to more pressure on the peat – and more subsidence.

A 2016 report by the PBL Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency, a research group advising the government, estimated that the overall damage to the country’s buildings and infrastructure from the reduction and the cost of restoring weak foundations would be $ 22 billion or $ 20 USD could exceed billions of euros by 2050.

What is even worse, the sinking could actually contribute to climate change: a drop in peat soil of just one centimeter leads to an emission of around 9 tons of carbon dioxide per morning, says Gert Jan van den Born, a political researcher at PBL. This accounts for a large part of the total CO2 emissions in agriculture.

However, it is currently unclear which government agency is responsible for preventing further cuts. “We don’t know who will take the lead,” says van den Born, noting that the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality has recently taken responsibility.

Martine Coevert bought her first apartment in the port city of Rotterdam in 2010, which according to the city sinks between 1 and 1.5 centimeters per year. A year after she moved in, a neighbor made a spontaneous remark about problems with his foundation and decided to investigate the problem.

After convincing her neighbor to pay for a consultation, the contractor determined that the entire block had to be strengthened within the next two years. “Some of my neighbors hated me,” Coevert says. Some of the houses needed a completely new foundation, and the project cost $ 1.3 million at current exchange rates. Coevert itself owed approximately $ 52,000, none of which was covered by insurance.

Halfway to solving the problems in the Coevert neighborhood, they learned that the local government had adapted a loan program that put stricter conditions for homeowners to strengthen their foundations. In part in response to Coevert’s advocacy, the government temporarily restored more favorable terms for the loan program. Otherwise, she and many of her neighbors would have had to pay the bill directly. “If people no longer live in their house for security reasons, they still have to pay their mortgage,” she says.

Coevert is currently working on soil subsidence problems for the city. “There are around 20,000 houses in Rotterdam where this work is likely to take place over the next 10 to 15 years.” The cost can be up to $ 111,000 per house.

Older houses are particularly at risk. Many buildings built before 1975 were built on wooden piles under their brick foundations. When these piles are exposed to the air, they rot. “Many houses, especially in the city centers, were even built before 1800,” says Hilde Niezen, a city councilor in Gouda, a city with 70,000 inhabitants in the center of the country, which is facing one of the worst sink rates.

The damage is not limited to residential buildings and other buildings. At Vondelpark – Amsterdam’s answer to Central Park – city administration workers measure tree overturning every day to predict when it will fall as a result of sinking and rotting, says Geerten Kalter, a tree expert. To prevent damage, new trees are planted. He says that requires digging a 13 by 13 foot trench, digging posts, and building a platform. “Then you can plant the tree on top,” he says.

The NETHERLANDS used to be mostly soft moorland, with higher soils as the only habitable places. Around 500 BC The inhabitants started building artificial hills called terpenes, which allowed the population to grow and the settlements to become more permanent. This in turn led to an increase in demand for space.

With about a third of the country below sea level, the Dutch soon began building dikes or low walls to protect the crop from flooding. The dikes finally became larger and more complex and increasingly served to push the sea back. Around 1250 the country had created a coherent system of sea and river dikes.

In order to supply the agriculture needed to supply a larger population, the Dutch have ditches to drain the bog water and windmills have been built to drain large areas of land for pasture and planting cattle. In 1986, they founded an entire province after having reclaimed land from a lake for decades.

Over time, the Dutch have developed a sophisticated water management system that the rest of the world turns to to address similar problems in their own countries. But while the system keeps Dutch feet dry, as the local saying goes, much less care has been taken to save the country from destruction.

Sinking can occur naturally: around 0.03 millimeters per year – approximately three times the thickness of a piece of paper – is a normal consequence of plate movements in most places, according to Gilles Erkens, senior geologist and expert in sinking at Deltares, one Research institute for water management. Human activities can also cause the country to sink. This is generally done for three reasons: extraction of natural resources such as water or gas; added weight by building buildings and roads; and groundwater drainage, which exposes the peat to the air in the Netherlands and decomposes it through oxidation.

The Dutch have gas fields in the north of the country, and gas production has been responsible for problems such as earthquakes. As a result, the government has slowed the funding rate and will completely shut it down by 2022.

Drainage from pumping stations is, however, a far greater factor in the decline. Thanks to agriculture, grazing and construction, only 9 percent of the country is peat. Much of the country has sand and clay under the peat, and while they dry out and compress more slowly than peat, they both decrease over time.

The Dutch are not the only ones suffering from the effects of the sinking: New Orleans, for example, faces similar problems, but large-scale construction only started about 300 years ago. “The Netherlands have been building here for 1,000 years,” says Niezen. Construction of the town hall in Gouda started in 1448.

In addition, the country has one of the highest population densities in Europe. “The west and north of the country are most susceptible to subsidence,” says Niezen. The western region is also the most densely populated region with an estimated 9 million inhabitants or more than half of the country’s population.

The Netherlands suffered a flood in 1953, killing over 1,800 people. This disaster led to the development of the Delta Works, an extremely successful series of national construction projects that created the world’s largest storm barrier.

“The problem is that we have adapted very well to subsidence,” says Erkens. “But all we did is adjustment. We haven’t weakened the subsidence.”

Floods are catastrophic events that appear on the evening news and require government investigations, but the slow decline in soil levels doesn’t draw the same attention. As a result, few people were aware of the growing crisis, including Niezen, who had not thought about the problem of lowering before taking office.

But now more people notice it. “Climate change has changed the game,” says van den Born.

The country’s lowest point is currently almost 22 feet below sea level. As the sea level rises as a result of climate change, the soil sinks comparatively and large parts of the country are even more susceptible to catastrophic flooding. “There is a limit to how deep you can go,” says Niezen.

In June 2018, the Dutch government published a draft climate agreement to achieve the goals of the 2016 United Nations Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Dutch agreement aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 49 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

So far, however, no concerted efforts have been made nationwide to tackle the problem of subsidence. It is also unclear who is ultimately responsible for it. At least four ministries are involved at national level. Regionally, water management is controlled by water authorities who are elected to committees. There are 21, organized by water catchment area, and they are responsible for the maintenance of the waterways, dikes and wastewater treatment. At the same time, the country’s 12 provinces are responsible for land management and zone legislation. Not surprisingly, no agency wants to be responsible for paying the bill.

Last year, the Dutch announced their first overall assessment of the problem. Researchers, including Erkens, will conduct a nationwide five-year study to determine how fast the country is sinking.

In June, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management sent a letter to Parliament asking for a “government-wide” approach to the problem. However, no further measures have been taken so far.

For Coevert, she is working to set up a national fund to fund the repairs needed if the country continues to sink. Participants include some of the country’s hardest hit cities, as well as national insurance companies and banks.

“In 100 years, sea level rise due to climate change is a bigger problem for the Netherlands,” says Erkens. “But for the next 100 years, the cut is the most pressing threat to the country.”