The neighbors react after a man fatally shoots a woman who is said to be trying to steal her car. News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a murder where the shooter said he had just protected his property.

It happened before 6 a.m. on Thursday near the 83rd and the Paseo.

The police said the shooter was cooperating with their investigation. “The homeowner is very cooperative,” they said. “He makes statements and works together in every way.”

The neighbors told KCTV5 that a man’s car in his driveway warmed up when someone got in and tried to take the vehicle with them. The man came outside and yelled at the suspect to stop, but finally shot his gun.

The car accelerated and crashed into the garage door. The suspect has died.

Now the whole street is churned.

Five to six shots woke many people in the Marlborough community in the morning. This includes Alma Marley’s husband.

“I jumped up because I heard him and ran behind him and ran to the window,” she said. “Everything we’ve seen is a guy who comes out of this house and goes back to this house.”

It was dark, so she couldn’t see what was going on across the street until a car crashed into the garage.

“The next thing you know, we’re sitting here and he said,” Are these lights flashing? “She said.” There was police everywhere out here. “

A homeowner didn’t want to be in front of the camera, but also said that his neighbor warms up his car for work when a woman comes in. The neighbor shouted at her several times to get out, but opened the fire to protect his belongings.

Police said the officers in the area heard the shots themselves.

Then several people called 911.

The police have announced that they will investigate this as with all other shootings. It is up to the prosecutor to decide whether the owner had the right to use lethal force.

KCTV5 asked Attorney Branden Bell if the Missouri Castle Doctrine applies in this case.

“If you were on my property and I think you were a threat to my property – not necessarily even to my home, just a threat to the property – then I don’t have to call the police, I don’t have to warn you, I need to not even fire a warning shot, ”he said.

In many other states, a homeowner must have a firm belief that his or her life is at risk. Missouri, however, expanded its Castle Doctrine in 2016.

“The extension of the doctrine states that you can not only use violence to protect yourself or another person, but also property,” said Bell. “Like a stolen car or your stereo. Something like that. “

The police announced that they will release more information about their investigation tomorrow.

A neighbor said that her surveillance cameras had captured much of the incident and that she would give the footage to the police.

