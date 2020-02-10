The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) reaffirmed its commitment on Thursday (June 2, 2020) to create a favorable environment for healthy competition between telecommunications operators. The Commission said this was necessary to ensure the delivery of quality and efficient services across the country in line with best practices worldwide.

The Commission has also committed to regularly conducting cost-based studies to ensure fair pricing for data and voice services to protect Nigerians and consumers in the telecommunications sector.

Josephine Amuwa, director of the Politics, Competition, and Economic Analysis (PCEA) department, made the assurances in a comment made at a two-day annual department retreat in Abuja.

According to Amuwa, “the Political Competition and Economic Analysis Department (PCEA) was directly responsible for approving, regulating, and monitoring telecommunications tariffs as guidelines for current issues related to the ecosystem. “

Amuwa confirmed that the PCEA department is trustworthy for providing up-to-date statistical information on voice and data subscriptions, teledensity and broadband penetration.

She said that determining the Mobile Termination Rate, determining Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) prices and determining transaction fees for mobile number portability in this sector were among the most important issues that the PCEA department recently addressed concerned.

However, Amuwa added that a study on broadband and data services for retailers with a view to efficient regulation is currently being carried out. “The ministry is strengthened to provide Nigerians with economic pointers on telecommunications’ contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP),” she added.

The event also spoke about Sunday Atu, Head Competition and Tariff, NCC, that evaluations are currently underway to identify areas where competition in the telecommunications market is to be intensified and to align these practices with international best practices.

Chukwuyere Ebere, a lawyer in the telecommunications industry who spoke as a guest speaker at the retreat, urged the Commission to maintain the practice of stakeholder consultation and to align new regulatory guidelines with international telecommunications standards.

Ebere’s lawyer resonated with Amuwa, who had previously determined that the Commission had never rested on its oars, despite the fact that it had become Africa’s leading national regulatory authority for telecommunications.