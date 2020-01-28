Out of respect Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna On Sunday (January 26th), the National Basketball Association postponed the Lakers-Clippers game to a sudden and tragic death.

In a statement posted on the NBA website, the decision was made to alleviate the Lakers organization, which is still stunned and grieving.

“The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers, scheduled for January 28 at Staples Center, has been postponed,” the statement said. “The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which deeply grieves the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.”

The conclusion is: “The game will be postponed to a later date.”

A future date has not yet been selected for the game.

The Lakers also made a statement thanking fans for the condolences they have received since the news of the crash was released.

“In consultation with the NBA League office, the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will be postponed on Tuesday, January 28, and scheduled for a future date.”

It continues: “The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank you all for the tremendous support and condolences. This is a very difficult time for all of us. We will continue to support the Bryant family and will provide more information as it becomes available. “

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed along with seven other people yesterday when they took a helicopter to the Mamba Academy to practice basketball in nearby Thousand Oaks. The plane crashed in Calabasas and killed everyone on board.

