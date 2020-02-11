The NBA family engages tens of thousands of adolescents and more than 40 community-based organizations across Chicago as part of the NBA’s All Star 2020 outreach

Photo: coupling points

NEW YORK, United States of America, February 11, 2020 / – The very first NBA (https://www.NBA.com/) All-Star Youth Leadership Council unveils five youth-led projectsin the Chicago neighborhoods with the support of the Chicago Bulls and three local community organizations;NBA Cares efforts are expected to donate more than $ 1 million to local organizations. Team Giannis and Team LeBron each play for After School Matters and Chicago Scholars.

As part of NBA All-Star 2020, members of the NBA family will support tens of thousands of children in Chicago’s neighborhoods through programs and events on Wednesday, February 12. Along with Chicago Public Schools and more than 40 nonprofits, including Center on Halsted (http://bit.ly/39sArQu), Greater Chicago Food Depository (http://bit.ly/39ob9CP), City Year Chicago (http: //bit.ly/2tQcvHu) and YWCA Metropolitan Chicago (http://bit.ly/2OE7Rn9): The NBA programs focus on promoting physical and mental wellbeing, communicating the values ​​and fundamentals of the game, creating of spaces for open dialogue and mentoring, helping the needy and empowering the city’s next generation of leaders.

The week-long effort is underlined by the first NBA All-Star Youth Leadership Council (https://on.nba.com/2vihK2Z), a group of 20 high school youth from across Chicago who met for the first time in November 2019 in partnership with the Chicago Bulls, After School Matters, Chicago CRED and Youth Guidance. Students who meet weekly in small groups to explore challenges that impact their neighborhood and work together on solutions will share their perspectives and visions for change at the NBA Voices Youth Summit on Thursday, February, to present for the first time in five community-led projects 13. Together, these projects, which will be launched in the coming months, will empower youth leaders to help shape the impact and legacy of NBA All-Star 2020 and bring about change in their communities.

As part of the change to the NBA All-Star Game format (https://on.nba.com/2vihTDz) announced last month, every quarter counts for charities based in Chicago. Team LeBron and Team Giannis play for Chicago Scholars (http: //bit.ly/2UwruRR) and After School Matters (http://bit.ly/39dY0fr). Upon completion of the first three quarters, the selected leadership team organization will receive $ 100,000 – for those three quarters $ 300,000. The remaining $ 200,000 will go to the team’s organization, which will reach its final goal in the fourth quarter without a time limit. If a team wins each of the first three quarters and first reaches the final goal, $ 500,000 will be donated to the winning team’s charity and $ 100,000 to the lost team’s charity. Both organizations will take part in the NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day, which will be presented by AT&T in addition to the All-Star Game, and take part in special experiences in the arena.

Together with members of the Youth Leadership Council and the beneficiaries, hundreds of youngsters from Chicago’s neighborhoods will have a unique experience at the NBA Rising Stars, the State Farm® All-Star Saturday Night and the 69th NBA All-Star Experience Game. In total, NBA Cares’ public relations efforts will donate more than $ 1 million to local organizations during NBA All-Star 2020.

NBA takes care of all-star community events

Below is a list of the NBA Cares, NBA Voices and Jr. NBA events and activations that take place Wednesday February 12th – Sunday February 16th. In addition to the League’s events, current and former NBA players, partners, and members of The NBA Family will involve youth, families, and neighborhoods through dozens of events across Chicago.

Halsted dinner and entertainment in the spotlight (Wednesday, February 12):

o Former NBA and WNBA players and members of the NBA family will take part in a conversation with LGBTQ youth and allies from the Center on Halsted. Center on Halsted is a leader in the LGBTQ community in Chicago and is committed to promoting the community and health through personalized support services, programming and a safe and welcoming environment.

·Lurie Children’s Hospital Visit (Thursday, February 13th):

o Members of the NBA family will visit patients and their families at Lurie Children’s’s Hospital, the largest children’s hospital in the region, for a morning of games, crafts, and entertainment.

·NBA All-Star FIT celebration presented by Kaiser Permanente (Thursday, February 13th):

o The NBA, Kaiser Permanente (https://kp.li/39j56iS), YWCA Metropolitan Chicago and Chicago Public Schools will come together to create a renovated gym, parent resource center and a brand new space for mindfulness and tranquility at Emmett Till Fine & Performing Arts Magnet school. NBA All-Stars and Legends will also lead students to oncourt clinics and healthy snack, STEM, and meditation activities that promote overall health. The school was renamed in honor of former student Emmett Till and offers students in the Woodlawn district socio-emotional, sporting and enriching programs.

·NBA Voices Youth Summit (Thursday, February 13th):

o Working with After School Matters, Chicago CRED, and Youth Guidance, NBA players and legends and the community, citizens, and more than 75 youth leaders from across the city will come together for a series of engaging conversations aimed at empowering local youth Bring about changes in their neighborhoods. Members of the NBA All-Star Youth Leadership Council will share their vision for change and their proposals for community projects that will be brought to life in the Auburn Gresham, Englewood, West Humboldt Park, Roseland and Austin / North Lawndale neighborhoods in the coming months ,

·NBA takes care of the All-Star day of service (Friday, February 14th):

o More than 500 volunteers, including NBA and WNBA players, legends and coaches, will participate in the 13th NBA Cares All-Star Service Day with the support of Nike, SAP and State Farm®. Volunteers will be donating food to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, which works with a network of community organizations, schools, religious institutions and service providers to end hunger in low-income areas in the city of Chicago and Cook County. Others are participating in the City Year of Chicago to pack school achievement kits for local teachers and students.

·NBA takes care of Special Olympics Unified Sports® basketball game (Friday, February 14th):

o NBA and WNBA players and legends will take part in a demonstration game at the Wintrust Arena with 12 Special Olympics athletes (http://bit.ly/3bs1aOO) from Chicago and around the world before Ruffles hits the 2020 NBA All Star celebrity presents. Ruffles and the NBA will donate $ 4,000 to Special Olympics for every four hands that come from behind the back of The RIDGE during the promotional event to promote acceptance and inclusion in sports. Saturday morning, NBA legends will host a clinic and lunch for 60 local Special Olympics Illinois athletes.

·Building bridges through basketball (Friday, February 14th):

o In collaboration with Under Armor and RISE, the NBA will dedicate a new basketball court to the Chicago Union League Boys and Girls Club to celebrate the fourth year of the Building Bridges Through basketball program (https://on.nba.com/39muSmr) , The 10-week program brings together Chicago-based youth and law enforcement agencies from Humboldt Park, Pilsen and Englewood for basketball clinics and facilitated conversations and leadership activities to explore concepts of identity, diversity, stereotypes, conflict resolution, and teamwork.

·Tires for troops (Thursday, February 13 – Sunday, February 16):

o During the week, the NBA will partner with the United Service Organizations (http://bit.ly/2vlcsDR) (USO) and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (http://bit.ly/39ostrh) (TAPS) Special experiences for military personnel and family members of fallen soldiers and women.

·Make-A-Wish® (Thursday, February 13 – Sunday, February 16):

o The NBA and Make-A-Wish (http://bit.ly/31KHDo4) meet the wishes of eight children with serious illnesses and treat the adolescents and their families for several days of fun events, including the NBA Rising Stars Game, NBA All-Star Practice Day and Media Day, State Farm All-Star Saturday Night® and the All-Star Game.

·United Center and Wintrust Arena Sensory Inclusion (Friday, February 14 – Sunday, February 16):

o The NBA and Chicago Bulls have partnered with KultureCity (http://bit.ly/2UG32NT), a leading organization that revises access for families with sensory needs to all fans in the United Center and in the Wintrust Arena to offer a comprehensive experience. As part of this certification, the employees of both arenas were trained to accommodate guests. During the All-Star events, fans have free access to noise-canceling headphones, wriggling tools, and a dedicated relaxation room in the United Center.

·Green efforts by the NBA (Friday, February 14 – Sunday, February 16):

o As part of NBA Green’s efforts to raise environmental awareness, the League will purchase renewable energy credits to help reduce energy consumption at NBA All-Star events at the United Center, Wintrust Arena, McCormick Place, on To compensate for Navy Pier and other events, meetings and receptions in hotels across Chicago. In addition, AT&T will upgrade the signs and banners used in the Wintrust Arena (https://soc.att.com/38f2zX2) and transform them into more than 2,000 useful items that will be distributed to underserved communities through AT&T Believes Chicago ,

Jr. NBA presented by Under Armor events calendar:

·Discovery Education Virtual Excursion (Thursday, February 13th):

o The NBA and Discovery Education are introducing the virtual all-star excursion (http://bit.ly/31FVDja) (VFT) to classrooms across the country and introducing students to professions related to the NBA and Tell stories.

·Jr. NBA Day (Friday, February 14th):

o In collaboration with Under Armor, more than 1,000 Chicago Public School students from nearly 50 neighborhoods in Chicago will attend the fifth annual Jr. NBA day at Navy Pier. NBA All-Stars and WNBA players will host three sessions of basketball clinics at SnapSports-provided spots, including a women’s-focused Her Time To Play session (https://on.nba.com/2HeLroe) as part of the league initiative Inspire girls to learn and play basketball.

·Gatorade Jr.NBA All-Star Invitational (Friday, February 14 – Saturday, February 15):

o Sixteen of the best mid-level boy and girl basketball teams that have grown out of a larger pool of 92 teams from all over Chicago are participating in the Gatorade Jr.NBA All-Star Invitational, a two-day tournament with quarter-finals the following Friday at the semi-finals and the championship games on Saturday in the Wintrust Arena. At the championship games for boys and girls that air on NBA television, the winning teams will take a place in the Jr. NBA Global Championship (https://on.nba.com/2SxgfpH) Midwest Regional to compete against top teams compete from the region to advance to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida in August.

·Jr. NBA Skills Challenge and 3v3 All-Star Tournament (Friday, February 14 – Saturday, February 15):

o More than 600 teenagers fight for the chance to reach the national final of the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge and Jr. NBA 3v3 in New York or Indianapolis.

·Jr. NBA respect for the game forums (Friday, February 14 – Sunday, February 16):

o The Jr. NBA will host Respect for the Game (https://on.nba.com/31TlAvT) forums at Jr. NBA events throughout the weekend to provide a positive basketball experience for teens and healthy and respectful relationships between players , Coaches and players. Parents, referees and fans. The Positive Coaching Alliance offers tools and resources for every interest group and conducts discussions about developing healthy relationships, respectful communication and athletic behavior.

·NBA Referee Clinic (Sunday, February 16):

o Official representatives of the NBA and the G League will host a one-hour official clinic with teenagers from the After School Matters basketball officer program. The event includes a training session on the pitch as well as the opportunity for young people to get information from NBA officials about their way into the league and about careers in basketball.