The NBA 2K League announces Panera Bread as the first restaurant partner before the February 22 draft in Terminal 5 in New York City

NEW YORK, February 6, 2020 – The NBA 2K League announced today a partnership with Panera Bread ahead of the NBA 2K League Draft 2020, which will take place on Saturday February 22nd at 6:00 p.m. ET at Terminal 5 in New York City and broadcast live on the NBA 2K League channels Twitch and YouTube. The partnership is the first of Panera Bread with a professional sports league and the first of NBA 2K League with a restaurant partner.

All 23 teams in the NBA 2K League, including the Hornets Venom GT and Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai expansion teams, will complete their six-person list in the four-round draft. Fans can sign up for Panera Bread’s 2020 NBA 2K League Draft at NBA2KLeague.com. Several surprise guests will announce selected picks and make guest comments.

As part of the partnership, Panera Bread will deliver live food to hosts, broadcasters and NBA 2K League players. Fans can take part in the campaign and have Panera Bread delivered directly to their home via Panerabread.com or the Panera Bread app.

During the season, the NBA 2K League will present “Rookies Who Deliver Presented by Panera Bread” every week in the livestream and on the social media channels of the league. The series tells the stories of the 2020 NBA 2K League rookie class on and next to the virtual course. Outstanding rookie performances are to be emphasized throughout the season.

“Shortly before season three and the continued growth of the NBA 2K League, we are excited to partner with a world-class brand like Panera Bread,” said Brendan Donohue, managing director of the NBA 2K League. “We will have an incredibly talented rookie class and look forward to working with Panera to share their amazing stories as they leave their mark on the league starting on Draft Day 2020.”

“At Panera, we believe you don’t have to compromise between good and good when it comes to delivery options,” said Beth Ringer, media strategy vice president, Panera Bread. “Since gaming is a popular activity for our customers, we used the opportunity in cooperation with our Connect agency at Publicis to enter into a partnership with the NBA 2K League and to enter the esports sector with such an established partner.”

Wizards District Gaming will have the first selection in Panera Bread’s NBA 2K League Draft 2020, as determined by the NBA 2K League Draft Lottery in October. Knicks Gaming has the second choice and Hawks Talon GC has the third choice. To order the full NBA 2K League Draft 2020, click here.

With the two expansion teams, 138 players will compete in the 2020 NBA 2K League season. There will again be more draft-capable players than places in the league. In the off-season, 70 players who started in the 2019 season remained and there were 68 roster positions available.

The Draft Eligible Player Pool consists of new players selected by the league through extensive testing, players from the first European Invitational, the second Asia-Pacific Invitational (APAC), and 11 team-hosted Untied Players of the 2019 season. The full list of draft-entitled players will be announced before the draft.

For more information, fans can follow the NBA 2K League on Twitter (NBA2KLeague), Instagram (NBA2KLeague), Facebook (NBA 2K League), Twitch (NBA2KLeague) and YouTube (NBA 2K League) and visit NBA2KLeague.com.