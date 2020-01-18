2017 Women March Picture: Getty

If we are honest with ourselves, it is only fair to admit that the National Archives is a big nap in the end. After living in Washington, DC for almost half a decade, I’ve made two and a half solid attempts to go through the archive and appreciate the pieces preserved there of our nation’s history (I say half because I never even did it once) it through the front door). But, and this is not an offense to the archives here, you can only spend so much time looking down on many faded pieces of parchment that appear to be the Magna Carta or Declaration of Independence or whatever before your eyes get tired and you need to come out of the temperature-controlled rooms to feel warm and alive again.

Regardless of the general lack of excitement that echoes through their halls, I am glad that the National Archives exist, because no matter how boring it can be at times, it actually documents the history of our country, which is incredibly important and can be used as the Sound Archives Americans on their own mission, by accessing the archive, “assert their citizenship, hold their government accountable, and understand their history to be more effective in participating in their government.”

Or at least before they decided to change historically significant photos so as not to “get involved in current political controversy”. Miriam Kleiman, a spokeswoman for the archive, said when news emerged that the federal agency was changing the image of the 2017 women’s march to remove the words “vagina” and “pussy” from protest signs and to change signs that Donald Trump was critical of ,

The photo in question is a photo that welcomes visitors to the “Rightly Yours: American Women and the Vote” exhibition that is currently on display. “On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the 19th constitutional amendment, Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote highlights the relentless struggle of various activists throughout US history to secure the right to vote for all American women,” a press release said the exhibition. I admit that censoring the words of activists before an exhibition to celebrate is a bold decision made on behalf of the archive.

Two of the signs in question that criticize the 45th President of the United States are “God Hates Trump” and “Trump & GOP Hands Off Women”, now “God Hates” and “GOP Hates Women”.

The National Archives appear to believe that “God hates” is a less politically controversial message than “God hates Trump”, which, to be fair, is probably a feeling shared by most Congress Republicans. If not in words as certain in deeds. And although “GOP Hates Women” is still the truth, removing Trump’s name is certainly part of the type of deletion that prevents us from having a historically accurate record of that moment in political history.

Two other characters that originally read “If my vagina could shoot bullets would be less regulated” and “This Pussy Grabs Back” blurred the words “vagina” and “pussy”. This was an obvious effort to protect the young visitors to the archive from inappropriate language, although it is fairly likely that half of the visitors will have a vagina and the other half should probably accept that they exist.

“Our mission is to protect and provide access to key federal records,” said archive spokesman Kleiman. “I don’t want to be contradictory here, but I’m not sure whether changing images is considered safe, and it’s difficult to focus on the recordings when they’re out of focus, that’s all I’m saying.

Getty, who licensed the image, has said that they are still deciding whether to approve the changes made by the archive. So this federal agency is not only censoring American political history, it may not be doing it right. We hope Getty will return to them and have them get the picture back to its original state.