The myth of the renaissance of manufacturing professions

Manufacturing jobs in the US have disappeared. You will not come back.

The Trump administration wants voters to believe in a renaissance in US manufacturing – evidence of economic success as America approaches election day.

President Trump, in his speech on “Restoring Our Nation’s Production” on Tuesday, reiterated that the United States “under my administration has built 12,000 new factories and planned or built thousands and thousands of plants and factories”. We have created over half a million new jobs in manufacturing. “

These numbers are largely accurate, and US manufacturing activity expanded in January. But manufacturing is suffering from jobs that have lost more than 4 million in the past 20 years. The problem is that growth is focused on some runaway industries – pharmaceuticals, computers, semiconductors – that increase production and employ only a fraction of the workers in traditional factories.

These jobs are not coming back

Despite the promises of the White House, nothing will restore mass production-style employment on the assembly line. The new reality of manufacturing is an industry of specialized high-tech work that requires fewer workers or less paid non-union jobs.

The employment growth that Trump leads comes from emerging US industries – like American shale – or was triggered by post-recession shopping for products that were already domestically manufactured, such as: B. Cars.

Other industries hurt.

“Most companies are waiting,” says Sree Ramaswamy, partner at McKinsey & Company, leading a ten-year-old economic expansion and a slowdown in global growth. And given customs costs and uncertain demand, “most companies are in no hurry to open a new plant or add a new product line.”

Decades of decline

Manufacturing has been declining steadily over the past two decades. A strong US dollar at the end of the 1990s made foreign goods cheaper as costs rose, demand dried up, and trade agreements opened up global competition. Domestic manufacturing companies cut costs, which often meant finding cheap labor abroad.

At that point, according to Susan Houseman, research director at the Upjohn Institute, manufacturing jobs fell off a cliff.

“Before the early 2000s, every decline always recovered,” said Houseman. “This is the first time that it continues to decline.”

Even with the Trump administration’s tariffs and heated rhetoric, this trend is not trend-setting, says Robert Scott, director of research in the area of ​​trade and production policy at the Economic Policy Institute.

“Frankly, Trump is bad for manufacturing. The goods deficit has increased by 15% since he took office, ”said Scott. A trade deficit arises when a country buys more products than it sells.

Scott says Trump’s trade agreement – the USMCA and the “Phase 1” deal with China – does not solve the structural problems that balance long-term trade imbalances and therefore helps workers.

“His policies haven’t changed – they keep the status quo.”

Where do new jobs come from?

Most of the over half a million new jobs in manufacturing in the past three years have been in the sun belt or in the Silicon Valley area. Meanwhile, job losses in the rust belt are accelerating. That could be the key to the 2020 race.

Trump won Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin in 2016 and promised working class voters that he would revitalize US manufacturing. All four states lost more than 16,000 factory jobs in the past year alone.

According to Pew Research, many new production jobs are not unionized and have a lower salary. This means that Americans without college degrees lose good wages, the majority of which have elected Trump to office.

In 2019, production workers earned 20% below the national average, according to a study by UC Berkeley. A third of production workers depend on food stamps or other government aid programs to make ends meet.

“Trump told people that he understood their pain and promised to do something else,” Scott says. “He did something else, but it didn’t work.”

Is there hope?

Despite fate and darkness, the continued erosion of industry is not a matter of course, says Ramaswamy. There are changes the United States can make, but it means reviving what has been neglected for two decades and understanding that the manufacturing workforce of the future will look different from that of the past.

Companies have to pay for new technologies and training programs for workers. The United States should invest in infrastructure and put in place strategies to ensure that countries like China do not devalue their currency.

The fight against currency manipulation, says Scott, keeps US products competitive – the best way to keep American production going in the future.

“We’re on the brink, on the brink of a recession,” says Scott. “If we don’t do anything about our undervalued currency, production will continue to shrink over time.”